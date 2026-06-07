Bucs Urged to Dump Underachieving 16-Game Starter in Trade

There is nothing to indicate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t want a completely clean slate at inside linebacker in 2026 — something made crystal-clear by the franchise since the retirement of franchise legend Lavonte David in March.

Since David decided to retire after 14 seasons, the Buccaneers not only went out and signed a pair of starters at inside linebacker in Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom, but also drafted another inside linebacker in the 2nd round with Missouri’s Josiah Trotter.

All of those things point to the Buccaneers turning the page at the position, and Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton tabbed the lone returning starter at the position — SirVocea Dennis — as the 1 player the franchise should look to move in a trade before the start of the regular season.

Dennis finally overcame injury issues that had dogged him through his 1st 2 seasons to start 16 games in 2025, during which his struggles in pass coverage became a problem for the entire defense.