Tristan Wirfs Doesn’t Hold Back After Bucs Loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers felt like they were at a crossroads entering the year. So, with the season starting 0-2, left tackle Tristan Wirfs did not hold back on his feelings.

“It feels shitty,” said Wirfs. “It’s not a fun feeling, especially like losing the home opener to the Browns. I don’t know; it’s frustrating”

Wirfs noted that the Bucs offense had moments where they looked good, but could not overcome penalties.

“I thought we were moving the ball well; a couple of drives stalled out, some penalties. They’re all post-snap penalties.”

The Bucs had three penalties stall drives. Barton had two holding penalties; one led to a punt, and one put them in a worse spot on the potential game-winning drive. Ben Bredeson also had a holding penalty that led to a punt. The three penalties were all on the offensive line and the Browns did not record any points on those three drives.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Left Tackle Tristan Wirfs Calls Out Team in Loss

Getty Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers offense kicked field goals on their first two drives. However, an interception while leading 6-3 led to the Bucs keeping Cleveland in the game. Tampa Bay took a 9-6 lead into the half.

After scoring a touchdown on the first drive of the second half to take a 16-6 lead, it looked like they had taken control of the game.

The Browns kicked a field goal on the next drive, and the Bucs responded with a quick three-and-out. Just like that, the Browns went down the field and tied the game at 16.

The teams exchanged punts before Tampa Bay kicked a field goal. However, the Browns responded with a touchdown to take a 23-19 lead. After a rain delay, the Bucs had a last shot to win the game, but came up short.

It is easy to see why Wirfs and the Bucs feel as though the game was blown.

Buccaneers Season Is On the Line

Head coach Todd Bowles is slowly becoming the most likely coach to get fired this season. After his team finished the year 2-6 and missed the playoffs, he entered the 2026 season on the hot seat. So, the 0-2 start could have been expected given the uneasiness around the team.

Vita Vea and Baker Mayfield had contract issues during the offseason, although they were resolved. The team had a lot of changes on defense and was hoping for a new offensive coordinator to save things on defense.

Now, they enter Week 3 with their season on the line. The team will host the 2-0 Minnesota Vikings. It does not get easier with the Green Bay Packers coming to town the following week. Then, they head to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bucs could end up firing Bowles by the sixth week of the season if they cannot turn this around. So, the pressure is dialed up entering Week 3.