Buccaneers Star Tristan Wirfs Sounds Off After Steelers Collapse

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star left tackle Tristan Wirfs is at a loss for words. After the Buccaneers squashed a 16-3 lead and lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime, Wirfs admitted that he is frustrated, but he also has no idea how to stop the run of losing going on.

“You know, I don’t really know, to be honest,” Wirfs said. “We’re up by 13 and, I don’t know. I don’t have anything. I’m not going to say anything right now. I don’t know what it is. It’s insanely frustrating. You know, to be up 13 at home. We haven’t won a f****ing home game yet. And to not be able to finish out the game is really frustrating.”

Wirfs also noted that while they were playing at home, the game did not feel like a home game.

Tristan Wirfs at a Loss After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6 Loss

The crowd was heavily skewed in the Steelers’ favor. This tends to happen with Pittsburgh, as they are one of the older and most established franchises in the NFL. They have fans across the country and tend to show up for the big games.

With the Steelers sitting at 3-2 and the Bucs at 1-4, Pittsburgh fans showed up with more to cheer about. As the game got close, Wirfs and the offense had to move to a silent count to avoid being distracted by the home crowd.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy called the moment special.

“Most importantly, I thought the crowd was phenomenal,” McCarthy said. “To see the terrible towels show up, especially at the key parts of the game, the 4th quarter and overtime, that’s a special road win.”

Wirfs added that he does not blame the Bucs fans for letting the away team take over the stadium. The Bucs have not played well enough to deserve fan support.

“Can you blame them?” Wirfs said about the fans. “You know, we’re 1-4 and haven’t really given them much to cheer about. So, yeah, it sucks. It sucks when you’re going damn near silent count at home. But you gotta give [fans] something to cheer for.”

Wirfs directed all of the issues at himself and the team and did not blame the fans for failing to support the team.

Wirfs added that the current mood is pretty pissed.

Bucs Lose Another Home Game

The Bucs are now 0-4 at home this season. They started with a home loss to the Cleveland Browns, despite holding a fourth-quarter lead. The next week, they hosted the Minnesota Vikings and scored just 16 points in a home loss. Quarterback Baker Mayfield left the game with a thumb injury.

They hosted the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 and lost 17-14. To be fair, it was the first start for rookie UDFA quarterback Jalon Daniels. Still, Daniels was on start number three against Pittsburgh. He won the week prior. Still, they continued to see the losses come at home.

The Bucs have an away game against the Carolina Panthers before they host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8.