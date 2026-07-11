NFL Poll Delivers Tough Message to Buccaneers’ $140M Star

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was widely viewed as the best offensive tackle in the NFL last season. His 2025 season was not up to par, and people around the NFL took note. Wirfs fell to third best in a recent poll conducted by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler featuring NFL executives, coaches, and scouts.

Fowler pointed to the injury suffered by Wirfs last year as a big reason for the drop. However, his play was also not quite the same.

“Last year’s No. 1 battled a knee injury that cost him five games,” wrote Fowler. “He’s undoubtedly elite and one of the best size-and-agility athletes in the game. But evaluators saw uneven moments last season once he returned.”

Still, Wirfs was ranked as high in some of the voters’ rankings, so one strong season could put him back in that conversation.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Tackle Slips in Recent Poll

The big reason for the slip is that some voters had Wirfs as low as the eighth-best tackle in the NFL. That is quite the fall in just one season. Penei Sewell, who ranked first on this list, was ranked as low as fourth.

The lowest voter had a higher opinion of Sewell than the lowest person on Wirfs. That was the big difference. A lot of that likely comes down to the injury, and the last thing that they saw from Wirfs not his best play.

Those who continued to see the big picture and the entire resume likely kept him in their top four, if not at the top ranking.

Still, some of this comes down to how wide open the perception of tackles is across the NFL. Wirfs was one of just three tackles who did not fall out of the top ten in any ballot. There were 22 total tackles that saw votes in the top ten.

So, the rankings were scattered. Someone did not include Trent Williams in their top ten. Still, one of the few constants was Wirfs, even if the eighth-place ranking feels low.

Tristan Wirfs Can Get Back to Number One With One Good Year

The fall is notable, but it could be brief for Wirfs. He still made the Pro Bowl last year despite playing 12 games. He was clearly not the same player, and if he can get back to the healthy version, he can be the best at his position.

What makes Wirfs so impressive is that he spent his first three years at right tackle. He made the All-Pro twice in those three years. Then, he switched to the left side. He made the Pro Bowl in his first year at left tackle and All-Pro in his second year.

He has now completed three years on both sides. So, entering year seven in the NFL, and year four at left tackle, could lead to him being at the best of his abilities.

Wirfs will be 27 years old next year, and Williams, who ranked second, will be 38. Those two could switch places if Wirfs ascends while Williams shows signs of aging. Then, Sewell is moving to left tackle for the first time in the NFL. Wirfs showed it can be done, but it could take him a year to get back on top. This could benefit Wirfs.