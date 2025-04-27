Buccaneers Roll Dice on 464-Pound DT as Undrafted Free Agent

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went big — literally — in signing undrafted free agents following the 2025 NFL draft.

According to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Buccaneers signed UDFA defensive tackle Desmond Watson from the University of Florida following the conclusion of the NFL draft’s 7 rounds on April 26.

“Florida DT Desmond Watson is signing with the #Bucs, per league source,” Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Watson measured out at 6-5, 464 pounds.”

Watson’s weight has varied since he weighed in at 464 pounds at Florida’s Pro Day — going from around 450 pounds to as low as 437 pounds.

Watson did the 225-pound bench press a staggering 36 times at Pro Day and ran the 40-yard dash in 5.86 seconds.

“There (are) times where I do basically starving and stuff like that,” Watson told USA Today’s Josh Peter before the draft. “And I would drop weight, of course, but I didn’t feel confident that way. I didn’t feel strong, I didn’t feel fast. I feel like right now is the best I felt with the process of losing weight.”

The heaviest player in NFL history is offensive tackle Aaron Gibson, a first round pick (No. 27 overall) by the Detroit Lions in the 1999 NFL draft who played at 6-foot-6 and 410 pounds at one point in his 6-year NFL career.

Watson Became Internet Sensation Over Size, Talent

Watson’s weight has been a constant talking point since the Plant City, Florida, native weighed in at 440 pounds when he enrolled at Florida in 2021.

Watson’s weight fluctuated wildly over his 4 seasons at Florida and he was down to as low as 400 pounds at one point. He had at least 20 tackles twice — in 2022 and 2024 — and became known for an 8-yard fumble return against South Carolina that went viral.

Watson also had a 1-yard carry for Florida — his only college carry — to get the Gators a first down.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein had Watson projected as a priority free agent ahead of the draft.

“Watson can gather and occupy double-teams without losing his gap and is strong enough to shed single blocks fairly quickly,” Zierlein wrote. “However, he lacks consistency in attacking blocking schemes and controlling blockers with hand quickness as a two-gapper. Watson has the size and strength to play for an odd-front unit as a nose tackle but managing his weight will have to be a priority for the team that adds him.”

Watson Could Be Dominant Under 400 Pounds

According to USA Today, Watson was working with a weight and fitness specialist ahead of the draft and had the goal of losing approximately 100 pounds — without the aid of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic.

“I had to give up basically sugar, all sugars, starches and everything like that,” Watson told USA Today. “Now I eat a lot of peas, a lot of beans are basically my big intake. I eat a lot of chili or spinach and soups and things like that.”

While the Buccaneers added a pair of edge rushers in the 2025 NFL draft with David Walker and Elijah Roberts, they didn’t draft any interior defensive linemen and there’s room for Watson to compete for a backup spot behind Pro Bowler Vita Vea.