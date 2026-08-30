Bucs Cut Veteran QB & Name Undrafted Rookie as Baker Mayfield’s Backup

This 1 is a training camp upset for the ages — undrafted Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Jalon Daniels has won the team’s backup quarterback role, according to multiple reports.

“Sources: The Bucs are moving forward with UDFA QB Jalon Daniels as their backup QB to Baker Mayfield, as he’s impressed throughout camp,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “A true find and a very cool story … The Bucs signed Jalon Daniels and gave him a signing bonus of $25K. Now, he’s their backup QB. And he’s earned it.”

“Great story in Tampa,” NBC Sports NFL reporter JP Finlay wrote on his official X account.

“Money well spent!” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account.

The Buccaneers cut veteran backup and free-agent signee Jake Browning in a corresponding move — leaving the Buccaneers with just 2 quarterbacks on the entire roster.

“Not a surprise, but undrafted Kansas rookie Jalon Daniels will be the Bucs No. 2 QB and they are releasing Jake Browning,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account.

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Jalon Daniels Impressed Throughout Offseason

Daniels is only 23 years old and made 45 starts over 6 seasons at the University of Kansas.

“Daniels has an NFL-quality arm but inconsistent ball placement and decision-making. Though undersized, he has dual-threat talent, with explosive flashes and the quick processing to maximize what a defense is giving him,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “The greatest area of concern: He needs to take better care of the football (19 interceptions and 18 fumbles over his final 24 college games). Overall, Daniels has the ball-handling skills and intangibles that give him a chance, but his inconsistencies as a passer will be tough to overcome versus NFL speed.”

ESPN’s Jenna Laine put Daniels on her 53-man roster predictions on August 24 — he beat out free-agent signee Jake Browning for the right to back up 2-time Pro Bowl quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“Daniels has proven to be a fast study going from a college wristband system to having his offensive coordinator in his helmet, and he gave the offense a jolt every time he entered the game, with his greatest attributes being his ability to throw on the run and thrive out of structure,” Laine wrote. “Is he quite ready to step in if Mayfield goes down tomorrow though? That’s where Browning comes in.”

Jalon Daniels Called Roster ‘Dark Horse’ in June

Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds singled out Daniels ahead of the start of training camp in July, calling him a “dark horse” candidate to make the 53-man roster — or at least end up as the team’s emergency 3rd quarterback.

“Another dark horse to keep an eye on is undrafted free agent quarterback Jalon Daniels,” Reynolds wrote in June. “I don’t think veteran backup Jake Browning feels threatened for the QB2 job right now, but Tampa Bay absolutely loves the potential of the former Kansas QB, who has a live arm and 4.65 speed as a scrambler. If Daniels impresses in camp and makes a lot of plays in the preseason, he could force his way onto the roster as a developmental QB rather than just being on the practice squad in that role. But first he’ll have to take on Connor Bazelak and prove he’s worthy of sticking around Tampa Bay.”