Bucs Bring 6-foot-2, 220-Pound Safety in for Closer Look

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have injury issues in the secondary and are looking for answers to, at the very least, provide depth through training camp.

“Buccaneers worked out Xavier Williams,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

Williams is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound safety out of the University of Cincinnati who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds at the Bearcats’ Pro Day, along with a 38.5-inch vertical leap and 10-foot-5 broad jump.

That type of size means Williams could be expected to step up and play in the box when needed.

Xavier Williams Played for 4 Different Colleges

Williams started his career as a quarterback at Charlotte, where he played in 7 games over 2 seasons in 2021 and 2022, including 420 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions in 2022.

He transferred to UCF for 1 season in 2023. He didn’t appear in any games at UCF before earning All-Conference USA honors at Middle Tennessee State in 2024 with 77 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1 interception, 3 TFL, and 1 fumble recovery.

He closed his career with the Bearcats in 2025 with 39 tackles and 1 pass deflection.

Bucs Signed Former NFL Starter 1 Day Earlier

The Buccaneers might just not be happy with all the options at safety in training camp.

“Former Dolphins safety Ifeatu Melifonwu agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucs,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

Melifonwu played for the Miami Dolphins in 2025 on a 1-year, $3.03 million contract, appearing in 16 games with 8 starts. He also has a connection to Tampa that made them an appealing next team for him.

“Melifonwu has a home here in the Tampa area, adds depth to their secondary amid short-term injuries,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “New Bucs safety Ifeatu Melifonwu is 27, started eight games and had 53 tackles with the Dolphins last year. Former Lions third-round pick has 125 career tackles, 5.5 sacks, three INTs, can compete for backup job in training camp. Played 104 snaps on special teams last year too.”

Melifonwu was a 3rd-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft and played his 1st 4 seasons in Detroit.

Bucs’ Secondary Called Roster’s ‘Biggest Weakness’

The Buccaneers went 8-9 in 2025 and missed the playoffs for the 1st time since 2019 thanks, in large part, to a listless defense.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singled out cornerback as the “Biggest Weakness” for the Buccaneers in 2026.

“To be fair, cornerbacks Jacob Parrish and Benjamin Morrison both showed a lot of promise as rookies last season,” Knox wrote on July 27. “However, Tampa still ranked 26th in net yards per pass attempt allowed, and the offseason departure of Jamel Deal leaves questions about the Bucs’ cornerback group. Parrish was mostly reliable last season, but Morrison was in and out of the lineup and allowed an opposing passer rating of 112.2 in coverage. Fellow projected starter Zyon McCollum allowed an opposing passer rating of 100.9 in coverage.”

Morrison is already sidelined to start training camp as he deals with recurring injury issues.

“Bucs CB Benjamin Morrison is dressed for practice and has his helmet, he’s just been very limited so far in terms of participation,” Pewter Report wrote on its official X account on Wednesday.