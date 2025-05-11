Video of 437-Pound Rookie at Buccaneers Camp Goes Viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie minicamp was the latest event on the offseason calendar, as it provided the team and their fans with their first look at their newest players. For the Bucs, one guy in particular is turning heads just by stepping on the field, as a clip of 437-pound defensive lineman Desmond Watson’s work at minicamp quickly went viral on social media.

The Buccaneers made several intriguing picks during the 2025 NFL draft, with perhaps none being more surprising than their decision to select wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 overall pick. However, all eyes have been on Watson, who is a historically big defensive lineman who has the potential to become a contributor on the team in the future.

Desmond Watson Turns Heads at Buccaneers Rookie Minicamp

One of the more impressive athletic feats I’ve seen! 6-6, 437-pound rookie Desmond Watson showcasing his elite lateral footwork on the ladder. The #Bucs got a gem! 💎 (via @Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/4Q7ZxpWjEc — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 11, 2025

Watson was one of the more unique prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. He spent four years with the Florida Gators, but he didn’t make much of an impact, as he was primarily used as a run stuffer on the interior defensive line. In 2024, Watson racked up 20 tackles and one batted pass as his only counting stats, as he was rarely used as a pass rusher.

Like many other prospects, Watson didn’t hear his name called during the draft, but he did manage to land with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent. The Bucs have had success using guys like Vita Vea as the anchor on their defensive line in recent years, so it made sense to take a flier on Watson, who is simply a massive human, and see if they can mold him into a future starter.

Watson’s huge frame makes him a sight to behold, and while the Buccaneers undoubtedly want him to be a little smaller so he can be more agile, he still is an athletic specimen even at his aforementioned weight. A clip of Watson’s footwork during a ladder drill recently took the internet by storm, as fans immediately began to wonder if Tampa Bay has gotten their hands on one of the gems of the undrafted free agent class.

Buccaneers Add Desmond Watson to Deep Defensive Line

Even if Watson sticks around with the Buccaneers, chances are he won’t be an immediate contributor, with a stint on the practice squad seeming like the easiest way for him to stay in Tampa. As previously noted, the Bucs have Vea holding down the fort on their interior defensive line, with Greg Gaines and C.J. Brewer coming in ahead of him on the depth chart for the time being.

Of course, things could change if Watson continues to impress for the Buccaneers over the upcoming months, and based on this clip, it seems like he’s gotten off to a great start. Now, he’ll have to keep up the positive momentum, and while his weight is certainly a talking point among fans, Tampa Bay will likely look to work with him in the behind the scenes to see if they can get him to be a little lighter by the time training camp rolls around.