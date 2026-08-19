Adam Schefter Sees Major Shift in Bucs Contract Talks With Vita Vea

There has reportedly been a shift in the contract discussions between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and defensive tackle Vita Vea. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported early in training camp that Vea was serious in his demands for a trade. He was not happy with the Bucs and was not ready to get a deal done.

However, during his latest appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Schefter made it clear that there has been a shift in those discussions.

“To me, reading between the lines, having conversations with people, it feels like there has been a shift in that one,” said Schefter. “It feels like we have gone from a tone of pessimism to one where there is potential optimism. It feels like we have gone from Vita Vea wanting a trade to Vita Vea now wanting to try to get a deal done.”

Schefter predicted that the two sides would come together and get an extension done.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Extension Discussions With Vita Vea Has Shifted

Vea requested a trade, and it looked like things were not making progress, which frustrated the Pro Bowl performer. However, Vea has made it clear the entire time that he only wants out of Tampa Bay if they do not value him at the same price that he values himself.

This offseason, four big-name defensive tackles signed massive extensions. Dexter Lawrence signed for $28M per year. Jalen Carter signed for $38M per year while Quinnen Williams and Jeffrey Simmons landed in between those two.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Vea was not looking to top any of these options.

“I don’t get the sense that he even wants to get to the top of the market,” Garafolo said.

However, Vea is currently playing out the last year of his contract. His past deal had him making $17.75M on average. Vea would like to have security beyond this year and a salary that is a bit closer to his peers.

Vea Wants an Extension With the Buccaneers

When discussing the Baker Mayfield contract, NFL insider Albert Breer noted that the Bucs have a propensity to wait until closer to the start of the season to begin contract talks.

“The Buccaneers’ recent history showed a propensity for doing these extensions between the start of camp and Week 1—most recently, left tackle Tristan Wirfs, right tackle Luke Goedeke, and corner Zyon McCollum got big contracts in that window,” wrote Breer.

Wirfs signed his deal August 1. However, Goedeke signed September 2, and McCollum signed on September 5. So, they are known for getting deals done into September.

Mayfield wanted to spend training camp focused on the team, so he cut off negotiations. However, Vea has been sitting out as he waits for his new deal. So, if the Bucs start to talk about the numbers he wants to hear, he will listen.

Schefter thinks that the Bucs will start to give soon, and once that happens, Vea will happily accept the raise, even if he was not happy with the entire process.