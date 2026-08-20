Vita Vea Breaks Silence on Extension With Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea has mostly stayed quiet during his hold-in at Bucs training camp. He had the media speak for him at times and tweeted one emoji, but otherwise, he was absent from practice and the media. Now that he signed his one-year, $30M extension with the team, he was able to clear things up.

Despite requesting a trade, Vea admitted that his ultimate goal was always to remain with the Bucs. He says his plan was to be a Buc for life.

“I wanted to be a Buc for life,” said Vea. “So I’m glad that we were able to get this done.”

Vea admitted that the trade request was just something that happens when it comes to the NFL contract negotiations. While it was a last resort, he was focused on getting a deal done with Tampa Bay and only used it as a means to put pressure on the team.

“It’s just all part of the business,” Vea said. “I got drafted here. I made Tampa my home. I love it here. The guys on the team are like brothers to me.”

Vea noted that while the negotiations took longer than expected, he has no ill will towards the Bucs. He understands the process and wants to put the tense discussions behind them.

“This is something that happens every year,” Vea said. “It just so happened to be me this year. There was some stuff that we both had to figure out on both sides, and we got that all squared away. I’m happy we can put that all behind us.”

Vita Vea Signs Extension With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vea signed a one-year extension worth $30M with the Bucs. However, it is essentially structured as a two-year, $48M extension. Vea was set to make $18M this year. So, the Bucs gave him $6M more in salary this year, and they added another year at $24M per year.

This should be viewed as a win for both sides. For Vea, the report is that he got a $30M extension. Dexter Lawrence got a one-year, $28M extension when he was traded this offseason. As of now, only four linemen make $30M per year or more. So, he gets the media praise and salary respect of a top-five lineman.

The Bucs were already set to pay him $18M this year and have the wiggle room to bump that salary. Considering Vea was playing well below his peers in salary, they could afford to get him closer. If they view the deal as $24M per year over two years, it is a win for them.

That salary is less than names like Zach Allen, Nnamdi Madubuike, and Alim McNeill and is right on par with Derrick Brown. That is easy to stomach.

The Bucs do not have a long-term commitment to a player who is getting older, but Vea gets an extra year of security before he is set to hit the unknown of free agency.

Both sides are able to frame it as a win on their end.