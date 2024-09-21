Buccaneers Won’t Have $71 Million Pro Bowler in Week 3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are learning to do without some of their best players early in the season, and each new week seems to bring new bad news.

On Sept. 21, the Buccaneers announced they would be without defensive lineman Vita Vea against the visiting Denver Broncos in Week 3. Tampa Bay is off to a 2-0 start and Vea hurt his knee in a win over the Detroit Lions on Sept. 15.

Wide receiver Kameron Johnson was also ruled out for the Denver game with an ankle injury, and NFL All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield is also out for the 2nd consecutive game with a foot injury.

“Vea suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee last week at the Detroit Lions and missed two days of practice before attempting to practice on the knee Friday,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote. “Later that day, he and Johnson, who suffered an ankle injury but attempted to practice Wednesday, were both listed as doubtful. Saturday, it was determined that neither were well enough to play.”

The Buccaneers elevated two players from the practice squad to fill the spots of Vea and Johnson — wide receiver Sterling Shepard and defensive lineman Mike Greene, who was elevated to the active roster for the 3rd consecutive week.

Bucs’ Projected Interior DL Starters Both Missing

Vea joins fellow interior defensive lineman and 2023 1st round pick Calijah Kancey on the sideline.

Kancey hasn’t played yet in 2024 because of a calf injury. In 2023, Kancey played in the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings then missed the next 3 games with a calf injury.

“Kancey also missed some time last year with a calf injury but registered 4.0 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss and 12 quarterback hits in 14 regular-season games,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote on Sept. 7. “His 33 quarterback pressures were second most on the team. In two postseason games, Kancey recorded 1.5 sacks, 2 tackles for a loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1 pass defended and 4 tackles.”

Injuries Have Been Issue for Vea in Past Seasons

Through six NFL seasons, Vea has only played in every regular-season game for the Buccaneers just once, in 2019. He also played in 16 out of 17 games in 2021, the only year he was selected to the Pro Bowl. He played in a career-low five games in 2020 but returned for the playoffs and was a key part of the Buccaneers’ run to the Super Bowl.

Vea reportedly dropped 20 pounds in the offseason to get down to 347 pounds in hopes of avoiding injuries. He’s had career-highs for sacks the last two seasons, with 6.5 in 2022 and 5.5 in 2023, and had a career-high 43 tackles in 2023 despite missing two games. He also had a career-high 2 forced fumbles in 2023.

“(Vea) is having a great offseason … We look for him to come back stronger and faster and quicker … We’ve talked about it for a long time,” Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles told Bucs Nation in May 2024 .”He’s finally taking it to heart … He’s really making the strides and the changes necessary.”

Vea, 29 years old, signed a 4-year, $71 million contract extension in Jan. 2022 that would bring his career earnings to close to $100 million if he plays through the final year of the deal in 2026.