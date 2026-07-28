NFL Insider Reveals Potential Vita Vea Trade Price

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea requested a trade if the team gets a deal done before the start of the season. However, NFL analyst Benjamin Solak thinks that finding the right trade price for Vea is going to be tough.

Solak texted with an NFL executive and asked him his thoughts on a Vea package. The word is that a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick might get a deal done. However, the executive noted that it will be tough to find the right trade partner after the Dexter Lawrence trade.

“I texted an executive the second the news broke and said, ‘If you were building a trade package, what would you do?'” asked Solak. “He said I don’t know a second and a fifth, but it’s going to be hard because that (Dexter) Lawrence package really sets the floor for Vea trade value.”

The Cincinnati Bengals traded the tenth overall pick for Dexter Lawrence, and Vea going for a second and fifth would not quite equal that value. However, there are reasons for the difference in price tag.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cannot Expect a Dexter Lawrence Trade Package for Vita Vea

Lawrence has 14 sacks over the past three years, and Vea has 17 in that same time span. So, it is easy for the Bucs to see Vea getting a similar value in return. However, Vea will be 31 years old entering this season. Meanwhile, Lawrence will be 29 years old.

Beyond that, the 2026 draft was not viewed as a strong, top-heavy draft. On the flip side, the 2027 draft is viewed as one of the more coveted classes in a while. This goes beyond quarterback.

So, teams were not valuing a top-ten pick in 2026 nearly as high as they would in 2027. So, the Bucs will see the Lawrence deal and see his production and not accept an offer less than that.

Teams will see that top ten pick as devalued, and they will see Vea being older than Lawrence and think that he is not worth near that. This is why the second and fifth round pick combination makes sense. Teams do not lose their first round pick in a big draft, but the Bucs still get value more than a second rounder.

The Buccaneers Will Try to Extend Vea Before Trading

Vea has said that he only would want traded if a deal were not able to get done first. So, Vea will give the team a chance to sign him. The Bucs might want to do that, especially if they are looking for value similar to Lawrence.

When the Bengals traded for Lawrence, he was given a one-year $28M extension. Vea is entering the last year of his deal. He is currently currently making $22M per year. So, the Bucs are going to have to beat that current offer. If they view Vea similarly to Lawrence, they are going to have to offer him nearly $28M, if not more.

If Vea does not accept that, it would make sense to trade him. However, if they do not offer Vea a similar deal to Lawrence, they cannot expect a similar return.