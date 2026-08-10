Buccaneers Sign 6-Foot-2 Cornerback Amid Secondary Shakeup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a couple of moves to shake up their secondary. Yesterday, the team signed safety Xavier Williams, while releasing cornerback Chase Lucas. Now, the Bucs have waived injured cornerback Kemon Hall, bringing in UFL cornerback Roman Parodie in his place.

Hall was in a competition to make the roster after playing for the Tennessee Titans last year. Parodie returns to the Bucs after playing for them in the preseason last season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Roman Parodie and Waive Kemon Hall with Injury Designation

Parodie is a UDFA from Ohio. He signed with the Buccaneers as a UDFA and spent the 2025 summer with the team at training camp. After 21 snaps in the preseason, Tampa Bay waived Parodie and did not bring him back to their practice squad.

So, he signed with the UFL and played for Houston this spring. Now, he is back with a second chance to make the team.

The Bucs waived Hall, who had a chance to make a push for the roster.

Hall was a UDFA in 2019 who has bounced around the NFL. He has made appearances with the Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans. Last year, he suited up for the Titans for four games and made nine total tackles, mostly due to special teams.

He was unable to stay through training camp, and his chances of making the roster started to slip. So, the team needed to bring in a healthier player and did not fear losing someone who could make the 53-man roster.

Without Hall and Chase Lucas in the picture, the Bucs’ cornerback room is starting to come into focus.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cornerback Depth Chart is Coming Into Focus

The top three are going to be Zyon McCollum, Jacob Parrish, and Benjamin Morrison, assuming Morrison is healthy. With Keionte Scott likely joining the safety room, it leaves Josh Hayes, Ayden Garnes, Damarion Williams, and now the added Parodie.

Hayes has been on the Bucs since 2023. While he has not nailed down a starting spot, he has been a special teams asset for the past three seasons. It looks like he can make it as the fourth.

Both Garnes and Williams have impressed so far. Garnes is a rookie UDFA from Arizona. So, if the team sees potential in the rookie, they might not want to expose him to the waiver wire.

However, Williams is entering year five and has mostly been held back by injuries. He started for the Baltimore Ravens in the slot back in 2022, so there is still potential if he can find his way onto a roster.

Both will have a better shot than Parodie, who is going to be added into the mix late. It will be hard for him to get much work in the preseason.

So, both Garnes and Williams will get long looks and chances to iron out their spots on the roster. The Bucs could keep five or six, meaning there is a chance both end up making it.