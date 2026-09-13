What Happened to Baker Mayfield? Bucs QB’s Week 1 Meltdown Explained

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers paid Baker Mayfield like 1 of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks on Tuesday with a 3-year, $165 million contract extension.

In the 1st half of Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mayfield looked like 1 of the NFL’s worst quarterbacks as his team went into halftime trailing 24-10.

The Buccaneers turned the ball over 3 times in the 1st half, including 2 disastrous turnovers by Mayfield.

Mayfield’s 1st turnover came on a strip-sack fumble in the 1st quarter that Demetrius Knight Jr. returned for a 27-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead. The 2nd turnover came when Mayfield fumbled into the Bengals’ end zone at the 4-yard line — an opportunity Cincinnati’s offense turned into an 80-yard touchdown drive and 21-3 lead.

As you may have guessed, Mayfield’s wild outing plus his recent contract had social media being less than kind to the former No. 1 overall pick.

How Did Social Media React to Mayfield’s Meltdown?

Mayfield has carved out a reputation for playing loose and fast — which includes not the greatest level of ball security.

“Baker Mayfield leads the NFL in fumbles since 2023 with 32 — that’s his 33rd, and it’s a costly one,” NFL reporter River Wells wrote on X after Mayfield’s 1st fumble.

“The Baker Mayfield Experience continues to be a wild ride,” Barstool Sports wrote on its official X account.

“Baker Mayfield there are expectations and he can’t use the underdog gimmick,” Ghetto Gronk wrote on their official X account.

Contract Extension for Mayfield Came as Surprise

The Buccaneers made a surprise move on Tuesday, signing 2-time Pro Bowl quarterback Baker Mayfield to a 3-year, $165 million contract extension following an offseason of testy, back-and-forth negotiations.

“The Bucs and Baker Mayfield agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension,” The Ringer and Netflix’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account. “The sides recently re-engaged and Mayfield is now signed through 2029.”

Mayfield originally came to the Buccaneers on a 1-year, $4 million “prove-it contract” in 2023 and was entering the final season of a 3-year, $100 million contract signed before the 2024 season.

Mayfield previously vowed not to negotiate his contract after training camp began — a vow his representatives did not also take.