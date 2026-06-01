Buccaneers Have Wide-Open Battle Ahead of Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a wide-open wide receiver corps as they get ready for training camp. The Bucs have five receivers that are worth following, and the pecking order from one through five is all open, according to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report.

With Mike Evans gone, there is a case to be made for a couple of receivers to ascend into his top spot. Chris Godwin is back from injury, Emeka Egbuka is ready for a bigger season in year two, Jalen McMillan appears to be healthy, Tez Johnson has flashed, and the team drafted Ted Hurst high enough that he could have a role as a rookie.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Room is Important to Follow in 2026

At the top of the depth chart, the question is whether Godwin or Egbuka is the number one. Godwin has the experience and has been the number one before, but he has not been healthy for the past two years. The Bucs might only keep him for one more season, so while he might be a leader, he might not be the team’s number one wide out.

Egbuka has everything trending his way to take that spot. The only question is why he finished so poorly in the final eight games of the season after he came out of the gates so hot.

McMillan could be anywhere from the second receiver to the fifth receiver on the depth chart this year. His talent should give the Bucs a dynamic duo moving forward, but his injuries and inconsistent play are starting to become too much for his third year, and the team cannot wait for him forever.

That is why they drafted Hurst in round 3. In a perfect world, Hurst can sit as the fourth or fifth receiver and take a few snaps per game. When they move on from Godwin, they can push Hurst into a starting role. If McMillan or Godwin are not healthy enough this year, they can lean on Hurst to ascend.

Johnson is the likely number five, but Knox contends he is in the mix to push the other receivers. He had 322 yards last year, so if Hurst is not ready and McMillan is too inconsistent, the team can lean on him, and he could end up in the top three. That is how wide open things stand.

Bucs Have Position Battles Across the Roster

Interestingly enough, there are plenty of positions that could have been chosen for the battle to follow this offseason. Tampa Bay has a bit of an open roster at a few spots.

At linebacker, it will be interesting to see if and when Josiah Trotter pushes one of Alex Anzalone or Christian Rozeboom. Jacob Parrish could start in the slot with Benjamin Morrison on the outside, or Parrish could start on the outside with Keionte Scott in the slot. They also signed two new defensive linemen in free agency and drafted two depth names, so the interior front will be worth watching as well.