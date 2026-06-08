Bucs WR Praised for Breakout Potential After Rocky Finish to Rookie Year

For the first few months of his rookie season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2025 1st round pick, Emeka Egbuka, didn’t just look like his team’s best wide receiver. He looked like 1 of the NFL’s best wide receivers.

By the time the season came to a close, you couldn’t find many people singing that tune despite Egbuka leading the Buccaneers with 63 receptions for 938 yards and 6 touchdowns.

They weren’t saying that because the most incredible part about Egbuka’s stat line is that, after the 1st 9 games, he had 40 receptions for 678 yards and 6 touchdowns. That put him on track to not just be the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year but also possibly a Pro Bowler.

Not everyone is selling Egbuka’s stock, however. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton is screaming like Bud Fox on the trading room floor to buy, buy, buy on Egbuka’s upside headed into his 2nd season.