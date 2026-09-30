Buccaneers Place Struggling WR on Injured Reserve

This might be the end of the road for 3rd-year Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan, a player who has shown he can’t handle the NFL’s physical rigors since being drafted in 2024.

“The Buccaneers placed wide receiver Jalen McMillan on Injured Reserve, sidelining him for at least four games,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “With Baker Mayfield out at least three weeks, they also signed quarterback Brett Rypien to their practice squad.”

McMillan sprained his PCL in a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings as the Buccaneers dropped to 0-3.

“Bucs receiver Jalen McMillan will miss significant time for a second year in a row,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account. “His knee injury is a PCL sprain, out six weeks or more, headed to injured reserve while he recovers.”

“Jalen McMillan aggravated his left knee again,” Dr. David Chao wrote on his official X account on September 27. “Previous/recent left knee issues in training camp.”

Ongoing, Consistent Injury Issues for Jalen McMillan

McMillan also missed the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals — he played in a Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns but didn’t have any receptions.

McMillan has missed 17 regular-season games over his 1st 2 seasons — 3 games with a hamstring injury as a rookie in 2024 and 14 games due to a severe neck injury in 2025.

McMillan was initially diagnosed with a “severe neck sprain” after an injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a preseason game on August 16.

He was also initially projected to return for Week 8 or Week 9, but didn’t make his regular-season debut until Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons.

McMillan didn’t actually have a neck sprain — he fractured 3 vertebrae in his neck and, according to a story from ESPN’s Jenna Laine, doctors initially told McMillan there was a chance he could have been paralyzed for life.

“I mean, it was dark for me at first,” McMillan told Laine. “First, I felt good, and I thought it was just a minor injury, and then the doctor said I almost got paralyzed, so it kind of scared me a little bit. And then there was doubt too because I didn’t know if I was going to be playing again.”

Bucs WR Jalen McMillan Elite — When Healthy

McMillan has played a massive role in the offense before. Just not in a long time.

As a rookie in 2024, McMillan had 37 receptions for 461 yards and 8 touchdowns, but put up most of those stats down the stretch, with 24 receptions for 316 yards over the final 5 games of the regular season — a stretch in which he led the NFL with 7 touchdowns.