Buccaneers WR Called One of NFL’s Rookies to Watch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have gotten first-round value in the third round of the NFL draft because of an untimely knee injury in 2023.

When Jalen McMillan had to sit out four games early in the season for the University of Washington, he took a backseat to fellow wide receivers Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk. In turn, those two saw their numbers (and draft stock) climb as they picked up the slack for the injured McMillan.

When it came time for the 2024 NFL draft, it was McMillan who had to take a backseat again, watching Odunze selected No. 9 overall by the Chicago Bears and Polk selected in the second round (No. 37 overall) by the New England Patriots.

McMillan dropped to the Buccaneers in the third round (No. 92 overall) — what could end up being a steal for a team trying to win its fourth consecutive NFC South Division title, with CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards putting the 6-foot-1, 197-pound wide receiver on his list of NFL “Rookies to Watch” in the preseason.

“He was picked No. 92 overall but concluded the process as my No. 49 overall prospect,” Edwards wrote. “The Washington product has stood out early in training camp by all accounts. He does a good job getting himself open but is also committed to blocking for his teammates in the event that the ball does not come his way. Given the presence of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, McMillan should have opportunities to win 1-on-1 matchups.”

Bowles: ‘He’s Made Every Play Since Day One’

McMillan has drawn universal praise from his teammates and the coaching staff since the start of rookie minicamp.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles singled out McMillan for his professionalism and talent during training camp in an interview with Buccaneers.com’s Brianna Dix.

“He’s another one having a great camp,” Bowles said. “He’s a good football player. Since he’s come in, he’s made every play since day one. He’s very intelligent. He wants to be good, he wants to learn. The receiving group loves him, and he continues to get better and better. I like where he’s at.”

McMillan led the Huskies in receiving in 2021 then finished second on the team with 79 receptions for 1,098 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns in 2022 and made honorable mention All-Pac-12.

In 2023, McMillan was on the preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list, preseason All-Pac-12 and preseason All-American but was injured in Week 3 and missed 4 games before returning to help the Huskies make a run to the Pac-12 title and a berth in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Michael Penix Jr touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan pic.twitter.com/iuSUfQpW5O — Max Browne (@MaxBrowne4) January 9, 2024

Evans-Godwin-McMillan Trio Could Be Dangerous

While McMillan’s natural position seems to be at the slot receiver spot, that’s occupied by Godwin currently, although it’s not hard to envision scenarios in which Godwin and McMillan line up both at the outside spot and in the slot while Evans batters down defenses over the top.

CBS Sports Senior NFL Columnist Pete Prisco singled out the rookie on June 12 as an immediate contributor to the lineup.

“Bucs rookie WR Jalen McMillan, a player I loved and was on my Better-Than team, will be an immediate contributor,” Prisco wrote. “He caught a TD pass Tuesday from Mayfield. Knows how to get open.”