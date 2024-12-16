Buccaneers $52 Million All-Pro WR Called ‘Unstoppable’ After Historic Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

This was the kind of game Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been known for. The type of game that’s made him a likely first ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Evans came uncorked and had his biggest game of the season with 9 receptions for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 40-17 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17. The game also propelled Evans further into the NFL record books, where he’s already ninth in career receiving touchdowns with 103.

“Mike Evans recorded his 23rd career game with multiple receiving touchdowns, passing Art Powell for the eighth most in NFL history and one shy of tying Davante Adams (who also had multiple receiving touchdowns today) for seventh most,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote on her official X account.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles didn’t mince words about what Evans means to his team after the game.

“I think he’s a guaranteed Hall of Famer … He is everything a player aspires to be. … We can’t ask for more than he’s giving us right now,” Bowles told Laine.

Laine and Bowles were both eloquent — Evans’ play brought out more pronounced emotions in others.

“LET HIM COOK! MIKE EVANS IS UNSTOPPABLE!” wrote NFL Preme on its official X account.

Breaking NFL Legend’s Record Still in Play for Evans

Evans, who signed a 2-year, $52 million contract in March 2024, is Tampa Bay’s career leading receiver and seemed in line to break Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s NFL career record with his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2024.

That mark seemed almost completely out of reach after Evans went on injured reserve and missed 4 consecutive games — all Tampa Bay losses. The Buccaneers were 4-6 when Evans returned in Week 12 against the New York Giants and have now won 4 consecutive games since he returned.

Evans has been magic in that stretch with 26 receptions for 354 yards and 3 touchdowns, including a pair of 100-yard receiving games. Evans now leads the Buccaneers with 52 receptions for 749 yards and 9 touchdowns with 3 games left to play — meaning Rice’s record is still very much within reach.

“I don’t, like, list off things, but that’s one of them that’s in the back of my mind because everybody’s talking about it,” Evans told NFL.com on July 24. “That’s been a record around for how many years now? Over 20 years? So, that’s something I definitely want to accomplish, and just help the team win ball games and be better than we were last year.”

Bucs Poised to Win Fourth Consecutive NFC South Title

The Buccaneers rebounded from a 6-8 record in 2022 and a 4-7 record in 2023 to make a run to the playoffs both seasons — something they appear to be doing once again in 2024.

The Buccaneers are very much in play to end the season on a 7-game winning streak and come out with an 11-6 record.

Tampa Bay has a huge game in front of a national audience in Week 16 when they travel to face the Dallas Cowboys, then close out the regular season with back-to-back home games against the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.