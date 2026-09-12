Bucs Urged to Lock Up Rising Star After Massive Deals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a big offseason, signing quarterback Baker Mayfield and defensive tackle Vita Vea to massive extensions. Now, their attention should shift to defensive end Yaya Diaby. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed Diaby as the Bucs most important free agent entering the 2026 season.

He notes that his age and production make him a core piece of the Bucs future.

“Tampa should turn its attention to linebacker and edge-defender YaYa Diaby,” wrote Knox. “While the Louisville product has never produced elite sack numbers, he’s a very impactful defender who has recorded 64 quarterback pressures over the past two seasons. Diaby has also started all 34 regular-season games over the past two seasons while playing more than 70 percent of the defensive snaps. Still only 27 years old, he should be considered a building block of the Bucs’ defensive future.”

Diaby does not have elite sack numbers, but 19 sacks in three seasons is nothing to sneeze at. He is going to command a strong salary. If the Bucs let Diaby hit the open market, he will become one of the most prized free agents at his position.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Must Turn Attention to Yaya Diaby

Diaby had 7.5 sacks in his rookie season. While he dropped down to 4.5 sacks in his second NFL season, he jumped right back to seven sacks in his third year. He is 27, a three-year starter, and has two seasons with strong production.

Three names worth considering when it comes to a Diaby extension are George Karlaftis, Boye Mafe, and Odafe Oweh. Oweh signed a deal on the open market, and Karlaftis was extended by the team that drafted him.

Oweh is making $24M per year while Karlaftis is at $22M per year. At the floor is Mafe at $20M per year. Oweh is the same age, but has a bit more NFL experience. Still, he has 22.5 sacks in the past three seasons, which is just a touch more than Diaby.

Karlaftis has 30 sacks in four seasons, but had 24 sacks in three seasons when he signed his deal. However, Mafe has 20 sacks in four seasons. Diaby could hit free agency and make more than Mafe, considering his production profile.

Diaby will certainly top Mafe; the question is how close he can get to Karlaftis or Oweh.

Bucs Have Two Notable Upcoming Free Agents

The Bucs not only have Diaby to consider when it comes to an upcoming contract. Right guard Cody Mauch will also be a free agent at the end of this season. Mauch started for the Bucs in the first two seasons. However, he had a season-ending injury in Week 2 of his third season.

So, the Bucs want to see how he recovers from the injury before they start to talk about a contract. However, if they wait too long, he might play himself out of their price range. With all of the money they paid this offseason, they might struggle to pay both.

Diaby will be the more important name to sign between the two. So, the Bucs might end up losing Mauch in free agency.