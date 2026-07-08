ESPN Ranking Could Cost Yaya Diaby Millions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher Yaya Diaby was not expected to crack the top of the edge rusher rankings conducted by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. However, Diaby was also nowhere on the honorable mention list or even the list of edge rushers who received votes. Considering the list was conducted by scouts, executives, and coaches, it is fair to assume this is the league’s opinion on Diaby.

As Diaby enters a contract year, he knows he would not top the market, but the lack of interest from those around the league could have him disappointed with his potential contract extension.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Might Look For a Bargain Deal With Yaya Diaby

There were ten players ranked and three listed as honorable mentions. It is not a huge surprise that he did not crack the top 13. However, six other rushers got listed as receiving votes, and Diaby was not one of them.

So, that puts 19 rushers ahead of him, at least.

Travon Walker, Jaelan Phillips, Montez Sweat, Laiatu Latu, Nick Herbig, and Alex Highsmith all got votes. Latu is on his rookie deal, but the thought is that Diaby could come in under all of these players.

Phillips signed for $30M per year in free agency this offseason. Walker just recently signed a deal that netted him $27.5M per year. Herbig was the most recent extension to take place. He is making $25M per year.

Sweat signed a deal a couple of years ago, but he is making $24.5M per year. Lastly is Highsmith. He also signed his extension a couple of years ago, but he is only making $17M per year. Highsmith being much lower than his peers likely shows that he is due for a reup on his deal.

The rest of the group sat between $24.5M and $30M per year. The initial thought is that this is the range Diaby should be in. He is young, ascending, and in a tier close to them. However, the league recognized them as potential top 10 rushers, and nobody was giving Diaby that same praise.

So, if he is looking to top $24M per year on his next extension, he might be mistaken.

Yaya Diaby Has a Chance to Earn a Big Contract in 2026

Since 2023, Diaby ranks fourth among the other veterans who were listed as receiving votes. His 19 sacks are more than Herbig’s, who has just 16, and Phillips’s, who has 12.5. Meanwhile, Diaby was tied for second amongst this group when it came to pressure.

He had 78, which was tied with Walker and only behind Sweat. He has had more pressure since 2023 than Highsmith, Herbig, and Phillips. Phillips has been injured, Herbig is coming off of one big year, and Highsmith is the one who is most underpaid of the group.

Still, Diaby has the stats that show he fits in with this group, even if the ranking did not include him along with these rushers. Diaby is going to command a salary in their range. Will the Bucs pay him?