Buccaneers Veteran Put on Notice Amid Trade Rumors

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting at 1-5 and are likely going to be sellers at the trade deadline. One player that the team almost has to trade is veteran Yaya Diaby. Not only is Diaby in the last year of his rookie deal, meaning he will likely leave in free agency next year, he is also hurting the current team by taking snaps away from better players.

Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report wrote that the Bucs need to stop playing Yaya Diaby over rising edge rusher David Walker is one of the many reasons the team needs to fire head coach Todd Bowles.

“Walker had a team-high five pressures to go along with three QB hits and five tackles, including two tackles for loss in his best game as a pro,” wrote Reynolds. “Yet Bowles refuses to start him over Yaya Diaby, who led all outside linebackers with 47 snaps. Diaby is sackless through six games, and this is another example of Bowles failing to make some necessary maneuvers on the depth chart based on performance.”

Walker has 14 pressures on 57 pass rush snaps. Diaby has 10 pressures on 125 pass rush snaps. Bowles noted the team plans to play Walker more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Must Trade Yaya Diaby to Open Snaps for David Walker

The good news for the Bucs is that Diaby still has trade value. Earlier in the week, Reynolds noted that Diaby could still get traded for a fourth-round pick.

“Diaby probably has the most trade value, but he’s mired in a disappointing, unproductive contract year, which has lowered his value,” wrote Reynolds. “The Bucs probably don’t want to pay between $20 million – $25 million for a run-stuffing edge defender who doesn’t get to the quarterback enough to warrant a massive payday.”

This appears to be a true sentiment. Both the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals have emerged as candidates to trade for Diaby.

Diaby Has Trade Suitors

During the Bengals bye week, Jake Liscow of Locked on Bengals noted that Diaby is one of his best trade fits for the contending AFC team.

“Yaya Diaby is in the last year of his rookie deal,” said Liscow. “And I think he would represent an upgrade for the Bengals at starting edge across from Boy Mafe right now.”

Parker Hurley of 49ers OnSI added that Diaby would make sense for the 49ers.

“Diaby is entering the last year of his rookie deal and has not started strong,” wrote Hurley. Tampa Bay could trade the edge rusher who has 19 sacks in his first three seasons.”

With two teams already having a need and the potential right trade price, there is a good chance that Diaby gets traded. This could bail Bowles out of his own poor decisions. It will open the door for Walker, who earned more snaps.