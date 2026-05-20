Tampa Bay Buccaneers Young Core Gets Mixed NFL Review

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers young core is average, and right in the middle of the league. The Bucs core of young players ranked 16th overall in a recent Bleacher Report ranking by Kristopher Knox.

A young core player was defined as someone who is 27 years or younger, or on their rookie contract. Tampa Bay is an interesting spot because while they have a lot of players who fall into this criteria, there is a bit of a debate about just how talented the up-and-coming group in Tampa Bay is.

As they are currently constructed, the Buccaneers only have Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin, Vita Vea, and Ben Bredeson as the starters who are over the age of 27. They signed Rakeen Nunz-Roches, A’Shawn Robinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Alex Anzalone, and Christian Rozeboom this offseason. All of them are over 27, but most of them will be rotational or platoon players, with just a few being legitimate starters.

So the majority of their roster is a part of the young core. That is good, because there is potential for this team in the future. It is bad because, despite so many options, the core still ranked in the middle of the road.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers young core has questions

Tristan Wirfs is obviously a star, and Antoine Winfield is easy to raise the floor of any teams young core as well. However, a lot of the names that should be carrying the ranking beyond that bring enough questions that the team could not sit any higher than average.

Emeka Egbuka was on fire to start his rookie year, but his slow finish raises questions as to what his upside will be. Graham Barton and Cody Mauch are both former top 50 picks on the offensive line. However, while Barton has started the past two years, they have been up and down, and Mauch missed all of last season with an injury.

Bucky Irving got hurt in his second year and was not nearly as productive, and Cade Otton has not taken that step to being an above-average tight end as he saw his production dip last year.

Bucs defensive youth brings promise

The Bucs defense brings hope for a strong core of players. Reuben Bain can kick things off as a high upside rookie. Still, he is unproven. The same can be said for Benjamin Morrison, who was drafted in the second round last year. Injuries stalled his rookie year, so despite upside, there are questions.

Tykee Smith had to switch positions last year, but he looks promising, and Jacob Parish looked good for a third-round rookie. Lastly, both Calijah Kancey and Yaya Diaby have flashed upside and potential at times, but neither has been able to string it together consistently.

It is not far-fetched to look at the Bucs roster and think that their young core can be one of the top ten groups in the NFL. However, too much of their roster is potential and flashed, and there is not enough sustained success, which is why the current ranking is fair.