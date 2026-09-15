Buccaneers Find Major Silver Lining in Week 1 Loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense had four turnovers. So, no matter how you look at it, the offense is not going to come off looking strong. However, Bucs fans looking for a silver lining can take solace in the fact that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson looked good in his debut with the team.

Despite four turnovers, the Bucs offense never punted. They scored 20 points on their own, and the defense added a touchdown to keep the score within one game. Head coach Todd Bowles noted that he was happy with the performance of the new play caller.

“HC Todd Bowles says he likes where Zac Robinson is at as a play caller. They turned the ball over quite a bit, so it was tough to tell. They moved the ball a bit,” tweeted Pewter Report.

Most analytics tend to favor Robinson as well.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Take Solace in Zac Robinson Debut as Offensive Coordinator

Ian Hartitz of Rotowire noted that the Bucs’ new offensive coordinator made a stark change in how much pre-snap motion the team ran, as well as how much play action they ran.

“Promising first week for Zac Robinson – Buccaneers:

-No. 2 in pre-snap shift/motion (8th in 2025)

-No. 2 in play-action rate on dropbacks (29th in 2025)

-Joined SF + JAX as only offenses top-10 in success rate on dropbacks and rushes,” tweeted Hartitz.

The most notable difference is how much more play action the team ran. This can make life easier for the quarterback. Hartitz also tweeted out a chart to show where the Bucs stand compared to most of the NFL.

It is only one week, but being on the side where teams like the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, and Jacksonville Jaguars seem like a good thing.

This could lead to good things for the Bucs offense moving forward.

Zac Robinson Has Potential As Offensive Coordinator

Robinson was one of the highest-regarded rising coordinators in the NFL just a couple of seasons ago. He was a former NFL quarterback who jumped onto the Los Angeles Rams staff under Sean McVay.

Robinson spent two years as the assistant quarterbacks coach and one year as the assistant wide receiver coach. Then, he was promoted to passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

When Raheem Morris left the Rams to coach the Atlanta Falcons, he brought Robinson with him to run the offense. Robinson led the Falcons offense for two seasons.

Not having a quality quarterback made things tough for Robinson. So, while things did not end well, the Bucs still felt he was worth giving a chance as a play caller. Tampa Bay is 0-1, so they are not satisfied. However, there is time and optimism for the offense.