Bucs OC Makes Tough Admission About Struggling Offense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ passing offense has been one of the biggest disappointments across the board this season. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson noted that the team had a tough meeting and that they need to get back to focusing on attention to detail.

“I think it first starts with our level of detail across the board,” said Robinson on the offensive woes. “We had a pretty tough meeting on Monday. Talking about the pass game and the missed opportunities and the lack of detail that we showed.”

Robinson noted that veteran Chris Godwin had a drop and that the simple things, such as pass and catch, are being missed.

“We’ve got to throw and catch,” stated Robinson. “With CG, an uncharacteristic drop, for sure. Those are the big plays in those games that we need every single play.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Passing Game Struggles Through Week 6

Robinson noted that it is not just Godwin. He took accountability for the issues, but added that everyone is having a role. From the defense they play to the receivers, quarterbacks, and coaches. It has combined to form a bad passing attack.

“Obviously, coverage can dictate certain things,” said Robinson, noting that the opposition has a role. “Route detail, and the timing of when things are happening. Those things matter as well. So we all have to get on the same page because the pass game has not been good enough by any standard. That starts with me and starts with the rest of the guys.”

The Bucs currently rank 31st in expected points added per pass attempt. They rank 28th in success rate when throwing the ball.

Bucs Passing Attack Struggles

As Robinson notes, there are a lot of reasons for the passing game struggles. To start, he is a new coordinator. He is the Bucs fourth coordinator in as many years, and it might be starting to take a toll on the team.

More than that, they have not had Baker Mayfield for the past three weeks. To be fair, Mayfield struggled in the first three games. However, he could have been into the flow of the year by now, and the offense could have been progressing. Now, they took three games to get used to Mayfield and now three games to get used to Jalon Daniels.

More than that, the pass catchers are not holding up their end of the bargain. As Robinson noted, Godwin has made uncharacteristic drops. He is getting older, and his injuries have sapped some of his explosiveness.

Emeka Egbuka dealt with turf toe in the offseason and has not been as efficient at the start of the regular season. Ted Hurst is a third-round rookie, and Jalen McMillan is on the IR.

They are not getting enough from this group. With all of it combined, they have one of the worst passing attacks in the NFL.