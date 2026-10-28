Buccaneers Urged to Pursue $51 All-Pro in Trade

In a winnable division, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have gone from sellers to buyers with just one win. Sitting at 2-5, they are one win out of the division; they beat the first-place Carolina Panthers, and now they face the Atlanta Falcons, who are just one game ahead of them. Being just one win away from the driver’s seat in the NFC South has them looking to buy, and one name to consider is Zack Baun of the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Josh Crysler of Pewter Plank.

Crysler admits the move would be surprising but notes that it is exactly what the defense needs to put the group over the top.

“It would be an uncharacteristic move for Jason Licht, but it could be well worth it,” wrote Crysler. “The trade would give the Buccaneers something they haven’t had in years: much-needed stability at the inside linebacker spot….This defense is legit, and Baun could be the final piece needed to cement Tampa Bay’s defense as one of the NFL’s best and catapult this team to the NFC South title.”

Baun signed a three-year, $51M deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025. He is signed through the 2027 season. So, the Bucs would be adding him for the rest of this year and the entirety of the 2027 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Trade for Zack Baun

The last time the Bucs had legitimate options at both linebacker spots, they won the Super Bowl with Lavonte David and Devin White. They tried to address the room this offseason, but they have only been able to find one starter.

Second-round rookie Josiah Trotter has been a hit. He looks like a staple of the defense, and they just need someone to jump in beside him. They signed Alex Anzalone to start next to him, but he has been a liability this season.

Missed tackles and issues in coverage have led to Anzalone being the weak link of the defense. Tampa Bay signed Christian Rozeboom to compete with him this year, but Rozeboom is now on the IR. They have SirVocea Dennis as depth. However, they tried adding three names this offseason to avoid leaning on Dennis this year. So, they might not be afraid of adding Baun to replace Anzalone and overshadow Dennis.

Eagles Could Trade Baun

Baun is a former third-round pick, getting selected 74th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He was only a part-time player for the Saints, though. They used him at edge and linebacker, and he started in 14 games in his first four NFL seasons.

The Eagles saw his potential at linebacker and signed him in 2024. He made the Pro Bowl, was All-Pro, and the Eagles won a Super Bowl with him being a game-changing addition. The next year, he made the Pro Bowl.

Now, Baun is on a struggling team without much to play for. The Eagles could want him in the plans for next season. At the same time, if they get the right offer for the former All-Pro, they would have to take the call.