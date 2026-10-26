Buccaneers $48M Defender Gets All-Pro Endorsement After Week 7 Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has been playing better than expected this season, and one player who is leading the way is cornerback Zyon McCollum. Former Pro Bowl safety Ryan Clark has taken notice and called out McCollum as a potential All-Pro cornerback after he recorded a key interception in the Bucs 43-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.

“For those who know ball, y’all get this! 1st quarter of the season All-Pro Corner…Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Zyon McCollum,” tweeted Clark after the Bucs Week 7 performance.

Clark is not the only one to sing the praises of McCollum this season. John Crysler of Pewter Plank agrees. Crysler noted that McCollum had the tape of an All-Pro through six weeks. With an interception, he is starting to see the stats follow.

“Zyon McCollum has been playing at an All-Pro level this year, but the only thing missing from his résumé was a turnover,” wrote Crysler. “He just caught his first interception of the season off Bryce Young. Also returned a blocked XP for a touchdown earlier, he’s balling today.”

While the special teams accolade will not apply to his All-Pro candidacy, it speaks to how much of a playmaker he has been this year. If McCollum continues at this pace, he will be an All-Pro.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum Named First-Quarter All-Pro

McCollum is a former fifth-round pick, getting taken 157th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He started in just three games as a rookie. However, he added 24 tackles and a pass breakup. The next season, he started nine games.

McCollum added 68 tackles and forced two fumbles. He also broke up nine passes. From there, he earned a starting role. He started in all 17 games in year three. McCollum took a major step and added two interceptions. He was viewed as a rising cornerback, and the Bucs extended him that offseason.

He signed a three-year, $48M deal that signaled the team trusts him as a legitimate starter. However, he got banged up in 2025 and missed some time. He was not quite the same in 13 starts. It set up a crucial second year on his extension.

McCollum Bounced Back from 2025 Season

McCollum has been excellent and has lived up to expectations through the first seven games of the season. He already has 29 tackles and eight passes defensed. With an interception under his belt, he is one pick and nine pass breakups away from career highs.

According to PFF, he has allowed seven yards or fewer in three of his seven games this season. The Bucs have been slow to start the year, but the defense has been good.

After a 0-4 start, the Bucs are 2-1 in their last three games. If the wins start to come, attention to the defense will follow. Once more people in the media pay attention to Tampa Bay, the All-Pro candidacy might only increase. The Bucs face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. McCollum will get a chance to shine against Drake London.