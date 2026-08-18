Buccaneers Finally Get Good Injury News in Secondary

For the first time since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field at training camp, the team is expected to have all three of their projected starting cornerbacks healthy and on the field. Both Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison have been missing time with different issues, but both retured to the field, joining Jacob Parrish to form a top three.

The Bucs expect these three to be their starters for the first week of the season. With starters expected to play in the preseason this week, the return to practice from Morrison and McCollum means the two should be suiting up for the team this weekend.

The health status of both and the usage of Morrison will be worth watching.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison Back at Practice

McCollum has missed the last week. He was spotted in sweats during practice on August 11. A few days later, head coach Todd Bowles clarified that it was a groin injury and that the team was hopeful that it was not serious.

Fortunately, he is back at practice on August 18. He should be in line to start this weekend and Week 1.

Morrison might bring more questions. Injuries have been the story of his career so far. He dealt with quad and hamstring injuries during his rookie season. It limited him to 360 total snaps over ten games. He started in just three of those games.

Morrison entered the 2026 season with expectations to be healthy, but missed 11 straight practices with a hamstring injury.

The team has slowly been ramping him back up for football activity. His return to team drills aligned with the return of McCollum. Now, the question is how the team plans to use Morrison.

Jacob Parrish Has Passed Zyon McCollum on Depth Chart

All indications are that while Morrison was injured, second-year cornerback Jacob Parrish was locking down the second cornerback spot across from McCollum.

Parrish started in the slot in his rookie season. However, he played outside at Kansas State. The team gave him more work due to the injuries, and now it is hard to see him sitting.

So, the team will play Parrish and McCollum on the outside in their base looks. When they shift into nickel, Parrish will slide into the slot, and Morrison will play. This would limit the snaps that Morrison plays. Still, that would limit the chances he has to get injured while still allowing him to make an impact.

Of course, due to the lack of practice sessions together, all of this discussion is in theory and has not played out on the field. Morrison could still make it hard to keep him off the field, and he could also lose the third cornerback spot.

Whether the Bucs stick to this plan in the preseason when the starters play or not will be worth watching.