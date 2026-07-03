Taylor and Travis Wedding Sees FOX Broadcasting Duo Among Surprise NFL Guests

After months of anticipation and the buzz, the Lovestory hitmaker Taylor Swift’s fairytale real-life love story with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will have a beautiful ending at Madison Square Garden today. The wedding celebration has a long list of celebrities that includes Hollywood stars and NFL athletes. Surprisingly, two FOX broadcasters are among the notable guests present in New York City to attend the lavish event.

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, the two most recognized sports broadcasters for FOX Sports, are among the attendees of the wedding. While Erin primarily works as the sideline reporter for the network, covering big NFL games, including the Super Bowl, Charissa is a well-known face as the host of the FOX NFL Kickoff pregame show.

The coworkers and real-life best friends were among the guests to attend the intimate rehearsal dinner of the couple, taking place at MSG on July 2, and they were set to witness the couple walking down the aisle on July 3. Erin is accompanied by her husband and former NHL star, Jarret Stoll. On the other hand, Charissa is with her boyfriend, Steven Cundari.

Besides working for the network, they are also the co-hosts of the Calm Down podcast, which incidentally set the platform to begin the relationship between the pop icon and the NFL star, which is why both broadcasters share such a great connection with the couple.

How Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson Were the Matchmakers for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Working in NFL broadcasting for years, both Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson have been friends with Travis Kelce. In August 2023, the Chiefs star admitted that he could not give Taylor Swift his friendship bracelet and phone number after attending her concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

Seeing his comment, the broadcaster duo acknowledged it on their Calm Down podcast, urging the pop star to go on a date with him.

“Taylor, if you are looking for a guy, please try our friend Travis; he is fantastic,” Erin said on the podcast. “Take us up on this, go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Charissa agreed with her comment, and the clip went viral in no time, with both sports and entertainment fans hoping it would become a reality.

Weeks after that, the four-time First-team All-Pro and the Lover hitmaker went on their first date in New York and eventually started dating. And when Swift attended the NFL game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, 2023, it was obvious they were a couple.

As the FOX hosts played a key part in kickstarting their relationship, they later became close enough to enjoy a vacation together.

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson Vacationed With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in 2025

Almost two years after Taylor and Travis began dating, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson had the opportunity to go on a vacation with them. The pop star and the NFL star had a private getaway in early 2025 in Montana, where the FOX duo were invited along with their partners.

Given the continuous spotlight on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the trip was kept secret for months until the latter went Instagram official with his relationship in July 2025, when he posted a picture of the six enjoying themselves in snowy Montana. It highlights how strong their bond is with the famous couple and why they earned the spots as important guests despite not being Hollywood stars or football athletes.