Hi, Subscriber

Tennessee Titans Add RB Depth, Sign 7-Year Player

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Miami Dolphins v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: D'Ernest Johnson #25 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scores a touch down against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans are gearing up for their 2026 NFL season opener against the New York Jets on Sep. 13.

After beating the San Francisco 49ers 19-13 in their first preseason game, the Titans will face two more NFC playoff teams.

The Titans will face the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Aug. 23. Tennessee will then host the Chicago Bears on Saturday, Aug. 29 to conclude their preseason schedule.

Detroit Lions v Cleveland Browns

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 21: D’Ernest Johnson #30 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Titans Sign Veteran RB D’Ernest Johnson

The Titans signed veteran running back and special teamer D’Ernest Johnson to a 1-year contract on Wednesday morning, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Schultz detailed the veteran RB via X: Johnson has over 1,000 career rushing yards, 50+ catches for 400+ yards, and can contribute as a returner with over 900 career return yards.

The Titans also announced that they additionally waived RB Dominic Richardson after signing Johnson. The team signed Richardson earlier this week.

Johnson was already seen at practice after joining his new team.

New England Patriots v New York Jets - NFL 2025

GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 28: D’Ernest Johnson #34 of the New England Patriots returns a punt during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Looking At D’Ernest Johnson’s Career

Johnson has played on 4 different teams in his 7-year NFL career. The former undrafted player spent 4 seasons with the Cleveland Browns and 2 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before playing for both the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots last season.

The RB did not get a heavy workload last year. He only appeared in one game for the Cardinals, getting one carry. He then played 7 games for the Patriots. He recorded 13 carries for 25 yards.

The 29-year-old’s most productive season came in 2021 with the Cleveland Browns. He tallied 100 carries for 534 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He added 19 receptions for 137 receiving yards.

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 12: D’Ernest Johnson #30 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Updated Look At the Titans’ RB Room

Johnson looks to be an added depth piece to the Titans’ running back room. The veteran could also carve out a role on special teams.

Two-year starting running back Tony Pollard returns. He has recorded 4 consecutive seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards.

Pollard played in all 17 games last season, tallying 242 carries for 1,082 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

Tyjae Spears is entering his fourth year with the Titans as a change-of-pace back. The former third-round pick had more than 110 touches last season.

Tennessee also drafted Penn State RB Nicholas Singleton in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

0 Comments

Tennessee Titans Add RB Depth, Sign 7-Year Player

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x