Tennessee Titans Add RB Depth, Sign 7-Year Player

The Tennessee Titans are gearing up for their 2026 NFL season opener against the New York Jets on Sep. 13.

After beating the San Francisco 49ers 19-13 in their first preseason game, the Titans will face two more NFC playoff teams.

The Titans will face the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Aug. 23. Tennessee will then host the Chicago Bears on Saturday, Aug. 29 to conclude their preseason schedule.

Titans Sign Veteran RB D’Ernest Johnson

The Titans signed veteran running back and special teamer D’Ernest Johnson to a 1-year contract on Wednesday morning, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Schultz detailed the veteran RB via X: Johnson has over 1,000 career rushing yards, 50+ catches for 400+ yards, and can contribute as a returner with over 900 career return yards.

The Titans also announced that they additionally waived RB Dominic Richardson after signing Johnson. The team signed Richardson earlier this week.

Johnson was already seen at practice after joining his new team.

Looking At D’Ernest Johnson’s Career

Johnson has played on 4 different teams in his 7-year NFL career. The former undrafted player spent 4 seasons with the Cleveland Browns and 2 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before playing for both the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots last season.

The RB did not get a heavy workload last year. He only appeared in one game for the Cardinals, getting one carry. He then played 7 games for the Patriots. He recorded 13 carries for 25 yards.

The 29-year-old’s most productive season came in 2021 with the Cleveland Browns. He tallied 100 carries for 534 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He added 19 receptions for 137 receiving yards.

Updated Look At the Titans’ RB Room

Johnson looks to be an added depth piece to the Titans’ running back room. The veteran could also carve out a role on special teams.

Two-year starting running back Tony Pollard returns. He has recorded 4 consecutive seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards.

Pollard played in all 17 games last season, tallying 242 carries for 1,082 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

Tyjae Spears is entering his fourth year with the Titans as a change-of-pace back. The former third-round pick had more than 110 touches last season.

Tennessee also drafted Penn State RB Nicholas Singleton in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.