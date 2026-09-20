Tennessee Titans Announce 6 Players Will Miss Eagles Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans will host the Philadelphia Eagles for the second game of their season.

They are coming off a 23-10 loss to the New York Jets (also at home).

Tennessee Titans Announce 6 Players Out

For Sunday’s game, the Titans have announced that multiple players have been ruled out.

TURRON DAVENPORT of ESPN wrote: “#Titans inactives vs Eagles Cor’Dale Flott James Williams Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson Kyle Granson Jackie Marshall”

Atonio Mafi is also inactive.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@JLayne73: “High priced DB free agent hurt. A tale as old as time with the Titans.”

@CyMyGuy_: “Lmao another FA money waster in Flott coming up”

@VPofmood_swings: “Titans are super good at picking secondary in free agency.”

@BuzzsawEJ: “Titans fans were chirping the giants for Flott. Congrats on that massive overpay for a bum CB. And our comp pick. Enjoy your 3-14 season.”

@snokone86: “The overreactions from this fanbase will never not blow my mind.”

@ikerbals6: “flott? what happened”

Looking At The Titans Right Now

The Titans are coming off another tough season where they missed the NFL playoffs.

They are in their first year with Robert Saleh at the helm.

Following the Eagles, the Titans will visit the New York Giants on September 27.

Looking At The Eagles Right Now

The Eagles come into Sunday with a 1-0 record after defeating the Washington Commanders (at home).

After the Titans, they will play their next game on September 28 (Monday night) when they remain on the road to visit the Chicago Bears.