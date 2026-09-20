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Tennessee Titans Announce 6 Players Will Miss Eagles Game

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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 29: Head Coach Robert Saleh of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the second half of Week 3 preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium on August 29, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans will host the Philadelphia Eagles for the second game of their season.

They are coming off a 23-10 loss to the New York Jets (also at home).

Tennessee Titans Announce 6 Players Out

GettyHead coach Robert Saleh of the Tennessee Titans looks on from the sidelines prior to the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.

For Sunday’s game, the Titans have announced that multiple players have been ruled out.

TURRON DAVENPORT of ESPN wrote: “#Titans inactives vs Eagles Cor’Dale Flott James Williams Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson Kyle Granson Jackie Marshall”

Atonio Mafi is also inactive. 

Social Media Reacts

GettyHead coach Robert Saleh of the Tennessee Titans looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets of the game at Nissan Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Here’s what people were saying:

@JLayne73: “High priced DB free agent hurt. A tale as old as time with the Titans.”

@CyMyGuy_: “Lmao another FA money waster in Flott coming up”

@VPofmood_swings: “Titans are super good at picking secondary in free agency.”

GettyHead Coach Robert Saleh of the Tennessee Titans looks on prior to Week 2 of the Preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium on August 23, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

@BuzzsawEJ: “Titans fans were chirping the giants for Flott. Congrats on that massive overpay for a bum CB. And our comp pick. Enjoy your 3-14 season.”

@snokone86: “The overreactions from this fanbase will never not blow my mind.”

@ikerbals6: “flott? what happened”

Looking At The Titans Right Now

GettyCam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Titans are coming off another tough season where they missed the NFL playoffs.

They are in their first year with Robert Saleh at the helm.

Following the Eagles, the Titans will visit the New York Giants on September 27.

Looking At The Eagles Right Now

GettySaquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Eagles come into Sunday with a 1-0 record after defeating the Washington Commanders (at home).

After the Titans, they will play their next game on September 28 (Monday night) when they remain on the road to visit the Chicago Bears.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Tennessee Titans Announce 6 Players Will Miss Eagles Game

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