Titans QB Cam Ward Reveals Major Change Heading Into 2nd NFL Season

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a forgettable 2025 NFL season, in which the team simply couldn’t get anything going and finished the campaign tied for the league’s worst record at 3-14 with the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals.

Although it was a rough season in 2025, the team has hope for the future, with a talented young quarterback at the helm in former No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

Cam Ward Drops 10 Pounds Ahead of Sophomore Season

Despite finishing with only three wins in a rookie season with the Titans, Ward showed flashes of his potential on the football field, which makes the franchise confident they’ve got the right player under center for the foreseeable future.

That confidence was expressed in the team’s aggressive moves during this NFL offseason, with the franchise bringing in new head coach Robert Saleh and giving Ward a boost with the addition of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who could really unlock the second-year quarterback in 2026.

The team also added some offensive weapons to the mix, like veteran wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and rookie wideout Carnell Tate, to join Calvin Ridley and Elic Ayomanor.

Along with all the offensive talent added into the mix in Tennessee, Ward has been working on his body and has dropped 10 pounds, while clearly trying to keep himself in tip-top shape, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

#Titans QB Cam Ward says he’s been doing more cardio and closely monitoring his calorie, carb, and protein intake this offseason with the goal of getting leaner. Ward later said he’s lost 10 pounds. https://t.co/3TO29pXANO pic.twitter.com/nY62sQjcrP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 21, 2026

“I think it’ll help me with durability,” Ward said of his body transformation. “Just being faster, getting up in the pocket, and trying to play my speed. I watch my diet more, continue to have more cardio, just work on my body, just now here and when I’m away from the building.”

Saleh also chimed in on what he’s seen from Ward so far, and he seems to be impressed with the 23-year-old’s arm strength.

“His arm is perfectly healthy,” Titans coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s slinging the ball and has got some good velocity on it.”

It’ll be interesting to see what these changes do to impact Ward’s play on the field and if he can help turn things around for the struggling franchise.

Cam Ward Could Reach ‘Stardom’ Status in Year 2

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report believes the 2026 NFL season could be a breakout year for Ward, as he could go from a promising young talent to stardom, with the offense getting a huge boost from the additions made. The Tennessee offense should be far more creative in 2026 thanks to the arrival of OC Brian Daboll, a renowned quarterback whisperer who helped develop Josh Allen into a bona fide superstar during his time with the Buffalo Bills. A lack of playmakers to throw to won’t be a problem this year, either, as the Titans utilized the No. 4 overall pick to make a game-changing addition in Carnell Tate.

There’s no doubt that this Titans team already looks different on paper, with the influx of young players like Tate and veterans like Robinson.

Once you factor in a shrewd Wan’Dale Robinson pickup, a short-yardage ace who will keep the chains moving in Tennessee, and several offensive-line improvements, it’s easy to envision Ward having a highly successful sophomore season.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the Titans, but they do seem to be trending up ahead of the 2026 campaign.