Titans Sending Clear Message in Cam Ward vs. Will Levis ‘Competition’

The Tennessee Titans have spent the early parts of the offseason insisting there will be a quarterback competition brewing between Cam Ward and third-year pro Will Levis. But as the team headed into their second week of organized team activities, actions on the field are speaking louder than any press conference.

While coach Brian Callahan continues to preach patience and open competition, it’s clear to anyone watching practice with a keen eye: the competition might be more about optics than opportunity.

On Tuesday, during the Titans’ fifth OTA session, reporters got an up-close look at what’s quickly becoming the team’s worst-kept secret: Ward is being groomed as the starter. Easton Freeze of ‘A to Z Sports’ summed it up:

“Despite this being a “QB competition” publicly, everybody in the whole world knows Cam Ward is the starter. And the Titans aren’t messing around. They’re saying one thing about the status of their starting job, but they’re doing a different thing when it comes to getting Ward’s feet wet at practice.”

Actions Over Words: Titans Show Who They Trust

Levis, who started 12 games last season, is seeing backup-level snaps. Freeze noted,

“He’s (Ward) far outpacing the pack when it comes to reps. If Ward is getting half the pie, Levis is getting a fourth, and the remainder is being split.”

The numbers don’t lie, and neither do the Titans’ practice rotations.

The only way you can master a craft is to accept the understanding of continuous reps. Understanding that there must be an inner-will to do more than you are required to do in practice so gameday production becomes a natural ability. And considering there are many examples in NFL history displaying rookie quarterbacks being ‘thrown out into the pasture’ too early, Titans head coach Brian Callahan announced prior to phase 3 of the offseason that Ward and Levis would be splitting reps in practices.

Now that there’s been multiple days of Ward slinging satisfying side arm throws in his new red practice jersey, dawning the lucrious number one that Warren Moon made a staple in The Volunteer State, boots-on-the ground reporters notice that the repetition count amongst the quarterback room are designed to let Ward feel like the ‘QB1’.

Ward’s Leadership Already on Display

After Tuesday’s session, Ward addressed the media with a poise that belied his rookie status.

“It was really good. We finally received some blitz packages from the defense. It’s not really full speed yet, but to see just how everything can speed up on third down, it’s a lot of kill checks you have to get to at the line of scrimmage as a quarterback. So, it’s good to finally be introduced to it, and I think I’m getting better every day,” Ward said.

Ward also revealed he’s routinely one of the first in the building, arriving around 5 a.m. When asked by the reporters about why so early, his response couldn’t have been more exemplary of the prototypical player who recognizes he holds one of the most cherised occupations in the world.

“It’s just my process, just how I’ve always been in college and even now. It’s really just how I get everything in when I need to get in. Whether it’s film, treatment wise, I gotta get everything in to start my day, to end my day. Whatever time you gotta get it, you gotta get it done. I’m always energized. I’m playing football, I’m doing what I love. Not a lot of people can do that in this world. I’m one of the one percent that is blessed to do it. So, I am always going to have energy when I am on the field.”

Coach Callahan Impressed by Rookie’s Approach

Callahan, entering his second season at the helm, is taking notice.

“He’s (Ward) been great. He’s had a lot of learning that has occurred just from the act of doing. Things that he is maybe used to doing that are different at this level. And that is always the case for young quarterbacks; it’s always going to feel different. We are pleased with where he’s at, he’s picking it up pretty quickly as far as the mental part goes. And we are learning every day he is out here.”

For Titans fans eagerly watching the future of their franchise, the quarterback battle might be over before it officially began. Cam Ward isn’t just participating—he’s leading. And if practice is any indication, Tennessee’s new era is arriving faster than anyone expected.

The Titans’ next open practice is minicamp, set for Tuesday, June 10. If the current trend continues, expect Ward to be the focal point—on the field and in the headlines.