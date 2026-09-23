Former Chicago Bears Pro Bowler Is Quietly Playing For The Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have gotten off to a tough start to the new NFL season.

While they kept it competitive, they are coming off a 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Nashville.

With the loss, the Titans dropped to 0-2 (losing each of the first two games at home).

Former Bears Pro Bowler Is Playing For The Titans

With the season underway, it’s worth noting that a former Chicago Bears star is playing for the Titans.

Mitchell Trubisky is in his first year with the team after signing as a free agent over the offseason.

Spotrac wrote (on March 16): “QB Mitchell Trubisky’s #Titans Contract – 2 years, $10.5M – $6.825M guaranteed – $5.25M 2026 cash Cap Hits 2026: $4.25M 2027: $6.25M Trubisky has now locked in over $58M of career earnings with this new deal.”

Looking At Trubisky

At one point, Trubisky was seen as the quarterback of the future for the Bears.

He was the 2nd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft (out of UNC).

In 2018 (when he made the Pro Bowl), Trubisky went 11-3 as a starter.

They made the NFL playoffs in 2018 and 2020.

That said, the Bears were unable to win a playoff game during his tenure as quarterback.

Trubisky then went on to have stints with the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Titans.

He turned 32 last month (and is in the middle of his 10th season).

So far, Trubisky has yet to appear in either of the first two games.

Looking At The Titans Right Now

The Titans will now head on the road to visit the New York Giants on September 27.

They last made the NFL playoffs during the 2021 season.

Looking At The Bears Right Now

The Bears have gone 1-1 through their first two games.

They will play their next game September 28 when they host the Eagles.