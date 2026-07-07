Chris Johnson Receives Support From Deion Sanders, Emmitt Smith In ALS Battle

One of the biggest and most tragic stories that has hit the sports world in July is the revealing of former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson’s ALS diagnosis.

The disease has progressed so rapidly to the point that Johnson can no longer speak and has to use a machine to communicate, as he did in his interview with Good Morning America. While the outlook for Johnson looks uncertain and potentially dire, he is using his platform to raise awareness for those who have ALS.

The former rusher has brought back the famous “Ice Bucket Challenge” by taking to social media with a powerful statement.

“Man… the love y’all have shown me these last few days really mean more than you know. Me and my family appreciate every prayer, message and every bit of support. After seeing @huntermecum video, I’m asking y’all to help me with something. Let’s bring back the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Grab a bucket, challenge 3 people and if you can, donate to help fund ALS research.”

“The support you’ve shown me over the last few days has meant more than I can put into words. Seeing this video reminded me of something powerful. Years ago, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge united millions of people around one cause and helped change the fight against this disease. Today, I’m asking you to help me do it again.”

The NFL Community And Beyond Responds

Many have rallied in support of Johnson’s cause, both those associated with the NFL and those from outside the community. The already lengthy list grows every day, with multiple other notable figures using their notability to further the effort.

Two of those names include Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith. Both Sanders and Smith took to social media with videos of them participating in the “ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.”

“To my dear brother Chris Johnson, I’m dedicating this ice bucket challenge to you and to those affected by this illness,” Smith said on X. “I want to take a moment to send blessings and prayers to you, your family, and support you in your fight.”

To my dear brother @ChrisJohnson28 I’m dedicating this #icebucketchallenge to you and to those affected by this illness. I want to take a moment to send blessings and prayers to you, your family and support you in your fight. 🙏🏿 I was challenged by @thurmanthomas and… pic.twitter.com/8wf3C5rOIz — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) July 6, 2026

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He is far from the only one to have publicly supported Johnson, though. Deion Sanders also joined in.

“I know God uses foolish things to confound the wise,” Sanders said in his post. “If we use something foolish like [the Ice Bucket Challenge], because CJ is going to come through—I know he’s going to come through; he’s going to win this battle—it will bring so many of us together.”

Chris Johnson’s Outlook

The average life expectancy for someone diagnosed with ALS is a short one, with the individual expected to live for between two and five years, though the outlook can vary by age.

“They told us about a medication that might extend life by a few months,” Johnson said in the interview with Michael Strahan.

“Then they told us to get our affairs in order. It was hard hearing that, but after watching Good Morning America and seeing Dr. Merit (Cudkowicz) with Eric Dane, we reached out to her. She was willing to think more creatively, offering experimental treatments that might help in advance research.”

We will all hope for a miracle for Johnson as he bravely battles this tragic condition, but there is no question he is using everything he still has to be a force for a major cause.