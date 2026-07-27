Chris Johnson’s Alma Mater Set To Honor Legendary RB Following ALS Diagnosis

Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson is moving forward valiantly, and with a strong call to action for a cause, after recently going public with his ALS diagnosis.

While the outlook is grim for Johnson and so many others who have been diagnosed with the disease, the running back is using the energy he still has to raise awareness about ALS and to remind people that he’s still the same person he’s always been, even with all the hardship he has faced in the midst of this tragedy.

Not long after the Titans announced they would be inducting Johnson into the Ring Of Honor, Johnson’s alma mater, East Carolina University, announced the way they were planning to recognize Johnson themselves.

East Carolina University Set To Honor Former Pirates Running Back Chris Johnson

The Pirates, who Johnson once graced the field for as one of the best players in program history, will wear a helmet decal to show support throughout the 2026 season. The sticker features his college jersey number (No. 5) and his last name.

East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert released a heartfelt statement on the situation and the decision.

“Chris is a Pirate legend, but more importantly, he is a special member of the ECU family, and we want him to know that Pirate Nation is with him every step of the way,” Gilbert said.

“The outpouring of support for Chris from across the country has been amazing to see. We hope wearing this decal will continue to raise awareness, show our support for Chris, and bring strength and encouragement to everyone impacted by ALS.”

Current head football coach Blake Harrell also gave a statement on Johnson.

“Chris Johnson will forever be a Pirate, and when one of our own faces a challenge like this, we stand together as one Pirate family. “Chris has inspired so many throughout his life with his exploits and accomplishments on the football field, and now he is doing it with the strength and determination he is showing in his fight. Every time our team takes the field this season, we will proudly carry his name and his fight with us.”

Johnson had a highly accomplished collegiate career at ECU between 2004 and 2007. He finished it out third on the team’s all-time rushing list and first in all-purpose yards, to go along with 18 single-game, season and career records with the Pirates.

Chris Johnson To Be Inducted Into Tennessee Titans Ring Of Honor

This is far from the only way Johnson is being recognized and supported. The Titans announced earlier in the month that the team is set to induct Johnson into its ring of honor in a ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 13, when they open the regular season against the New York Jets.

Johnson will be the 20th former Titans player to earn the honor.

“Chris Johnson holds a special place in the hearts of our organization and our fans,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “His stats speak for themselves, and he will forever remain a leader in our record books, but the man behind the yardage deserves just as much celebration. We look forward to welcoming him home on Sept. 13 and officially inducting him into the Titans Ring of Honor.”