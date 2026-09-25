Former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowler Thriving With Tennessee Titans

On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans will play their third game of the new NFL season.

They will visit the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Former Cowboys Pro Bowler Thriving With Titans

With the season underway, it’s worth noting that the Titans have a former Dallas Cowboys on their roster.

Tony Pollard is in the middle of his third season with the franchise.

He has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons in Tennessee.

The Titans wrote (via X) on Dec 22, 2024: “Tony Pollard has 1K rushing yards for the 3rd time in his career He is the 8th player in the Titans Era and the 14th player in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season”

Right now, Pollard has 99 rushing yards (on 21 attempts) through the first two games of the season.

Underdog wrote (on December 29, 2025): “Alvin Kamara NEVER rushed for 1,000 yards in a single year. Tony Pollard has done it each of the last 4 seasons.”

Looking At Pollard In Dallas

Pollard was the 128th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis.

He spent the first five years of his career in Dallas.

In 2022, Pollard made the Pro Bowl when he rushed for over 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns.