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Former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowler Thriving With Tennessee Titans

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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 10: Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans will play their third game of the new NFL season.

They will visit the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Former Cowboys Pro Bowler Thriving With Titans

GettyCam Ward #1 hands the ball off to Tony Pollard #20 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half of Week 2 of the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium on August 23, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

With the season underway, it’s worth noting that the Titans have a former Dallas Cowboys on their roster.

Tony Pollard is in the middle of his third season with the franchise.

He has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons in Tennessee.

The Titans wrote (via X) on Dec 22, 2024: “Tony Pollard has 1K rushing yards for the 3rd time in his career He is the 8th player in the Titans Era and the 14th player in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season”

GettyTony Pollard #20 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Right now, Pollard has 99 rushing yards (on 21 attempts) through the first two games of the season.

Underdog wrote (on December 29, 2025):Alvin Kamara NEVER rushed for 1,000 yards in a single year. Tony Pollard has done it each of the last 4 seasons.”

Looking At Pollard In Dallas

GettyTony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Pollard was the 128th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis.

He spent the first five years of his career in Dallas.

In 2022, Pollard made the Pro Bowl when he rushed for over 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowler Thriving With Tennessee Titans

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