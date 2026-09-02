Titans Miss Out on Former 49ers CB Darrell Luter Jr. After Disappointing Waiver Battle

The Tennessee Titans attempted to claim former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter off waivers, but ultimately did not get their way, as Luter ultimately landed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tennessee was not the only team to miss out on Luter, though. In fact, they were one of four teams that missed out on the hot commodity as Luter became the most pursued player available.

Field Yates of ESPN noted that no other player had four claims put in on him like Luter did, with the highest number for any one player standing at a total of two teams.

Multiple Teams Lose The Race For Former 49ers Cornerback Darrell Luter

In addition to the Titans, the three other teams that fell short in the Luter sweepstakes were the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and the Miami Dolphins. It’s not exactly surprising this happened, though, as the Raiders had the top spot on the waiver wire.

And with Luter’s talent level, it was a no-brainer for them to bring him on.

It’s an unfortunate miss for Tennessee, though, considering the connection the team shares with Luter. He would have been a good fit for the Titans, given his past relationship with head coach Robert Saleh, who served as his defensive coordinator in 2025.

He could have been a solid additional secondary piece for the Titans, bringing a lot of upside despite a career marred by injuries. Since he was originally selected by the 49ers with the No. 155 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Luter has taken the field for a total of 27 games, tallying 38 combined tackles (22 solo), with one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass defended.

Luter finished out the 2025 season — the most active one he has had to this point in his career — with 28 combined tackles (17 solo), one fumble recovery, and one pass defended over 17 games. He will now look to build upon that and stay healthy with a change of scenery.

Darrell Luter Set To Begin Journey With Raiders

Just as Tennessee would have been, Las Vegas is looking forward to what things look like with Luter on the roster.

Raiders GM John Spytek recently addressed the team’s latest acquisition, pointing out Luter’s quality despite the fact that he hasn’t been able to play as much as he’d like because of injury setbacks.

Based on Spytek’s comments, the Raiders still see a lot in the limited tape Luter has put together so far.

“He’s played quality regular season snaps,” Spytek said. “He’s a good special teams player, and we just saw the opportunity to add a player that’s got a little bit of experience to him to that room because we’ve got a very competitive room, but some young players in there. So, his experience is what was intriguing to us.”

It will be interesting to see how everything shakes out for Luter and the Raiders — and if Tennessee ever gets another shot at him — with the regular season just on the horizon.