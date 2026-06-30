Tennessee Titans Legend Derrick Henry Makes Heartfelt Post After Devastating News

Chris Johnson was one of the best running backs in recent NFL history.

He is most known for his six-year run with the Tennessee Titans where he made three Pro Bowls (and rushed for over 2,000 yards in a 16-game season).

This week, Johnson announced heartbreaking news.

Good Morning America wrote: “Former NFL star and three-time Pro Bowl running back Chris Johnson revealed he has been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Johnson said in an interview with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan that he was diagnosed with the disease last year, at age 39.”

Titans Legend Derrick Henry Makes Heartfelt Post

Many around the sports world sent love to Johnson following the news.

One person who made a post (via his Instagram story) was Titans legend Derrick Henry.

Henry wrote (h/t MLFootball): “Jeremiah 29:11 Prayers out to you & the family big bro… ALWAYS HERE IF YOU NEED ME 😢”

Henry (who is currently with the Baltimore Ravens) spent eight years on the Titans.

Others In The Sports World React

Here’s what other people were saying:

Ja Morant: “man 🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Ric Flair: “Chris Johnson, I Was Crying Watching Your Segment Today On Good Morning America! After My Best Friend Mongo Passed Away From ALS, I Know About The Struggles Of Living With ALS & The Toll It Takes. You Are A Fighter!! Sending You Strength & Healing Energy! Never Give Up!!”

Field Yates: “Incredibly sad. Praying for Chris Johnson 🙏”

Robert Griffin III: “Prayers up for our brother and legendary NFL RB Chris Johnson who just revealed his ALS diagnosis. He is only 39 years old. Heartbreaking.”

Isaiah Thomas: “Praying for Chris Johnson 🙏🏾”

Looking At Johnson’s Career

Johnson was the 24th pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of East Carolina.

Following his six years in Tennessee, he went on to play for the New York Jets (one season) and Arizona Cardinals (three seasons).

The 40-year-old last played during the 2017 season.

He rushed for 9,651 yards and 55 touchdowns in 130 games.