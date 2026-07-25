ESPN Launching College Football Show With Josh Pate, ‘Bussin’ With The Boys’

There’s a new college football show coming to ESPN in the near future, according to a report from Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports. And it’s sure to be an interesting one, with the combination of heralded CFB analyst Josh Pate, former Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton, and former Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan.

It’s the perfect marriage between the way Pate has distinguished himself independently with his widely watched Josh Pate Show and the immense success Compton and Lewan have had since the pair originally launched Bussin’ With The Boys back in May of 2019.

And the combination of personalities is sure to make for an interesting product.

ESPN Set To Launch New College Football Show Featuring Josh Pate, Will Compton, And Taylor Lewan

Compton and Lewan had previously partnered with Barstool, which they chose to part ways with last year. That decision has given them more autonomy and overall creative freedom.

“We have more independence going solo,” Compton said in an interview with FOS of that choice and the thought process that went into it.

“We get to think about it more as growing the brand, growing the business versus just pouring into a singular podcast. And FanDuel just really gave us that access, the opportunities… But again, it was one of those bittersweet things to where we were just ready to kind of spread our wings and bet on ourselves.”

Pate, Lewan, and Compton all have a strong relationship with ESPN, marked by multiple previous appearances on the network. Pate was frequently seen on ESPN’s Get Up during the 2025 season, while hosting his own show partnered with On3 and Yahoo Sports. Pate has a large following of over 500,000 Youtube subscribers and counting, only set to increase his influence moving into the 2026 college football season.

Pate has covered a wide array of subjects across college football, and caught both positive and negative attention when he stepped outside of the box a little bit by sitting down to interview President Donald Trump.

He addressed that in another exclusive interview with FOS.

“You look at yourself and say, ‘All right, well, I’ve got an opportunity now,’ the analyst said. “Like, what a shame if I drop the ball with my little portion in my little lane over here because there could be 50 people down the road that maybe benefit from what we do, carrying the college football flag on a network like ESPN.”

Social Media Reacts To The Launching Of New ESPN Show Set To Feature Josh Pate, ‘BWTB’ Hosts

The announcement came on the heels of multiple ESPN layoffs, drawing a level of controversy from social media. Some expressed excitement about the potential and uniqueness of the show, while others lamented the move.

“Finally, a college football show that won’t put you to sleep,” one “X” user wrote. “This trio is going to be appointment viewing.”

Others accused ESPN of trying to become the next version of Barstool Sports.

“The continued Barstool-lification of ESPN,” another user wrote.

Regardless of which side of the spectrum one may sit on with this, one thing that is for sure is that this is all going to be interesting to watch unfold.