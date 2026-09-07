Ex-Titans 7-Game Starter Signs with NFC East Team

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders in the 2026 free agency, but was released during roster cut day.
Now, almost a week before the season opener, the wide receiver finds himself on a practice squad.
According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, the Tennessee native has signed to the Commanders’ practice squad.
“Veteran WR Van Jefferson is re-signing to the Commanders’ practice squad, source confirmed.”
The WR has played for the Titans in the 2025 season after signing a one-year deal with the team. In his single season in Nashville, Jefferson recorded 29 receptions for 350 yards and a touchdown across 16 games — the fifth-most on the squad in catches and yards.
The former second-round draft pick has logged 166 receptions for 2226 yards and 13 touchdowns across his six-year career.
Van Jefferson won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.
Van Jefferson On Joining the Titans
Van Jefferson was born in Brentwood, Tennessee, a suburb on the southern edge of Nashville.
Signing with the Titans for the sixth season of his career, the wide receiver returned to the city where he grew up.
“Tennessee, it provided a lot of firsts for me,” Jefferson said, via the Titans. “I got my first exposure there, got my first (college) offer. I met some of my best friends to this day there.
“Being back, it’s a full circle moment. Just coming to the facility, I remember when I used to drive there with my dad in the morning. To come back, and now be with the Titans myself, it’s amazing. It’s a blessing to play in the NFL regardless, but it’s a little sweeter when you’re able to come back and play for the team where you lived for an extended period of time. I’ll always be grateful for that, and it adds more sweetness to it, playing for the hometown team.”
Jefferson’s tenure with the Titans was short and not good, as Tennessee finished with a 3-14 record, tied for the worst in the league. But the wide receiver had one of his better receiving seasons with the AFC South squad.
Now on the Commanders’ practice squad, Van Jefferson could help Washington return to the playoffs after having a down 2025 season.
Robert Saleh Facing Former Team
The first game of the 2026 season will have the Tennessee Titans face off against Robert Saleh’s old team, the New York Jets.
Saleh was the head coach of the AFC East squad for four seasons, having a 20-36 record with the Jets. Now, he will host the NY team in Nashville and the Titans HC has no ill will against his former team.
“New York is still a special place,” Saleh said, via AMNY. “They gave me my first opportunity as a head coach. Our desire to win Week 1 and beat the Jets is because it’s Week 1 and nothing more. I am forever grateful for all the opportunities that they gave. I don’t hold grudges.”
Ex-Titans 7-Game Starter Signs with NFC East Team