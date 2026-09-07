Ex-Titans 7-Game Starter Signs with NFC East Team

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders in the 2026 free agency, but was released during roster cut day.

Now, almost a week before the season opener, the wide receiver finds himself on a practice squad.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, the Tennessee native has signed to the Commanders’ practice squad.

“Veteran WR Van Jefferson is re-signing to the Commanders’ practice squad, source confirmed.”

The WR has played for the Titans in the 2025 season after signing a one-year deal with the team. In his single season in Nashville, Jefferson recorded 29 receptions for 350 yards and a touchdown across 16 games — the fifth-most on the squad in catches and yards.

The former second-round draft pick has logged 166 receptions for 2226 yards and 13 touchdowns across his six-year career.

Van Jefferson won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

Van Jefferson On Joining the Titans

Van Jefferson was born in Brentwood, Tennessee, a suburb on the southern edge of Nashville.

Signing with the Titans for the sixth season of his career, the wide receiver returned to the city where he grew up.

“Tennessee, it provided a lot of firsts for me,” Jefferson said, via the Titans. “I got my first exposure there, got my first (college) offer. I met some of my best friends to this day there.