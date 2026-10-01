Titans Former 16-Game Starter Signs with NFC North Squad

The Tennessee Titans have lost a member of their 2025 offensive line, who has now found a new squad.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, guard Kevin Zeitler is signing with the Green Bay Packers. The contract is a one-year deal for $4.05 million with a maximum value of $5 million.

“More offensive line help; Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who has played 14 NFL seasons, is signing a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, per sources. This week, the Packers now have added veteran offensive linemen Zeitler, Laken Tomlinson and Mekhi Becton.”

Pro Football Focus graded the guard the 13th-best at his position out of 81 qualifying, with a 75.4 pass-block grade and 70.7 run-block grade.

Kevin Zeitler played the 2025 season with the Titans, starting all 16 games after signing a one-year deal.

Kevin Zeitler’s Career

Signing with the Green Bay Packers, Kevin Zeitler will play for a seventh different team in his career.

Zeitler was a first-round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals and played five seasons with the AFC North team.

Staying in Ohio, the O-lineman then signed for the Cleveland Browns on a five-year deal (which made him the highest paid guard in the league) before being traded to the New York Giants two years into the contract.

New York released Zeitler ahead of his final year and later signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a three-year deal. In the final year of his contract with Baltimore, the guard earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

The former first-round draft pick signed with the Detroit Lions for the 2024 season on a one-year deal before eventually making his way to Nashville for the 2025 season.

Kevin Zeitler has played 214 games in his career, starting 213. The offensive lineman has earned around $101 million in his career.

Titans Offensive Line In 2026

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward was tied for taking the most sacks in the league in the 2025 season with 55.

Through three games in the 2026 season, Ward has been sacked five times and is among the lower half of starting QBs to be sacked.

“You’ve got to remember the young man was sacked however many times last year so I’m sure there’s some PTSD there,” head coach Robert Saleh said, via the Titans. “But he’s getting better. He’s trusting it. His footwork is lasting him longer into games if that makes sense.”

With the offensive line performing better than they did last season, the offense has to turn up the gears and help earn the first win of the season.