Former Titans 16-Touchdown Weapon Heads to NFC North

A former Tennessee Titans draft selection has found a new home.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, tight end Jonnu Smith is headed to the Green Bay Packers on a one-year deal.

“Sources: The #Packers are signing former Pro Bowl TE Jonnu Smith to a 1-year deal. One of the NFL’s most respected veterans, Smith has amassed 345 career catches and 30 TDs.”

Smith was the 100th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with the Titans. During his time in Nashville, the FIU product hauled in 114 catches for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns. Across six playoff games for Tennessee, the offensive weapon recorded 11 receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown.

The tight end left the Titans after his rookie contract was finished and eventually played for three more teams before finding his way to the NFC North.

Jonnu Smith on His Time with Tennessee

Jonnu Smith signed with the New England Patriots on a four-year, $50 million deal — he eventually played only two seasons with the AFC East squad.

After signing with the Pats, the tight end took to social media to thank the fans and the organization that drafted him.

“When the smoke cleared you was there. Thank you for believing in a kid from the bottom. Every moment I had with this amazing franchise will forever remain in my heart. I gave you my all Tennessee thank you for giving me yours. Easy💰 forever and always.”

Smith has had stops with the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers before making his way to Wisconsin and signing a deal with the Packers.

The tight end has logged 231 catches for 2,227 yards and 14 touchdowns in the seasons after Tennessee. Smith earned a Pro Bowl nod in the 2024 season with the Dolphins.

Now, Jonnu Smith hits the decade-long mark ahead of the 2026 season.

Titans Tight End Room Now

Two tight ends on the Tennessee Titans last season were among the team’s better receiving threats.

Chig Okonkwo was the Titans’ best receiving option and Gunnar Helm had an impressive rookie season for a team that had a 3-14 record, recording 357 yards and two touchdowns.

Chig left the team in free agency (signing with the Washington Commanders), with Helm being the only remaining TE from last season.

Robert Saleh has praised the second-year tight end, saying that he looks good during offseason training.

“Looks like a legit dude, you know? So, it’s just from my understanding from what he was a year ago to what he is now, especially physically,” Saleh said, via RoundTable. “Again, once pads come on, we’ll be able to decide all that. But like all these guys, hopefully they take a big jump and find a way to grab the bull by the horns and take advantage of their ops.”

With only tight end with experience with Cam Ward and no true-veteran experience in the room, the Titans could have had a reunion with Jonnu Smith.