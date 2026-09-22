Former Titans QB Will Levis Reportedly Signing With AFC Squad Ahead of Week 3

The Tennessee Titans parted ways with quarterback Will Levis at the end of training camp, but he has apparently found a new home.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, who works with The Ringer and Netflix, Levis is joining the New York Jets‘ practice squad on Tuesday.

Levis Was With the Titans for Three Seasons

The Titans drafted Will Levis with the 33rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he started 21 games over two seasons. In 2023, he played in nine games, finishing 3-6 while throwing for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. In 2024, Levis appeared in 12 games, finishing 2-10 and throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Tennessee showed how it felt about Levis when the Titans drafted Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, which left Levis in a backup role that season. However, Levis didn’t stay there long, as he underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder at the end of July 2025, ending his season.

The Titans signed Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year, $10.5 million contract this offseason, which let him serve as the backup and made Levis the No. 3 starter. But it was better for the Titans to part ways with Levis and allow him to find a new opportunity elsewhere.

It took about four weeks for Levis to land on a new team, but now he may have a chance to play a role with the Jets, who could be ready to move on from Geno Smith sometime this season.