Jeffery Simmons Cracks Analyst’s Top-100 List

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons just signed a massive three-year contract extension that’s worth $100 million. It locks him into staying in Nashville until 2030, and there’s a reason Tennessee wanted to keep him in the fold so badly.

Despite some of Tennessee’s shortcomings and the ups and downs the Titans have gone through during Simmons’ tenure, he’s been mostly rock steady as one of the team’s brightest spots. That’s something that is only expected to continue.

And he is earning additional recognition for his efforts.

CBS Analyst Pete Prisco Names Tennessee Titans Defender Jeffery Simmons To His Top-100 List

CBS senior NFL writer Pete Prisco recently named Simmons as one of the 100 best players in the league, noting how the level of success the veteran had kind of flew under the radar because of just how poor of a team the Titans were.

Prisco placed Simmons at No. 20 overall on the list, 58 spots above the No. 78 spot he gave him back in 2025.

“Playing on a bad team in 2025, he didn’t get the attention he deserved for how well he played,” Prisco wrote of Simmons. “He was a dominant interior rusher and, once again, tough against the run. He earned the mega deal he signed this month.”

Network Questions If Another Tennessee Titans Player Got Snubbed In Prisco’s Rankings

Prisco clearly got things right with Simmons on his list, and it would not be surprising if he has Simmons ranked even higher ahead of the 2027 season, depending on how he performs after this latest contract extension.

But Justin Carlucci of Tennessee Titans on SI seems to believe quarterback Cam Ward may have been snubbed.

“Prisco leaned heavily into the value of the quarterback position — he opened the piece by stating flatly that quarterbacks are by far the most valuable players in football — and yet Cam Ward is nowhere to be found on the list,” he wrote.

“For reference, the last quarterback ranked on the list is Denver’s Bo Nix at No. 87,” Carlucci continued. “Nix threw 25 touchdowns against 11 interceptions last season with a strong defense behind him on a 14-3 Broncos team. The question for Tennessee fans: Are those numbers feasible for Cam Ward in 2026? Does Ward deserve a top-100 spot right now?”

Carlucci went so far as to say he would take the Titans starter over the Broncos signal-caller.

“Honestly, if I were starting an NFL franchise today, I’d take Ward over Nix — just off the improv and the instincts alone,” he wrote. “That’s my opinion, and we’ll see how it plays out.”

And it will be interesting to see how it plays out indeed, especially after as bold of a statement as that is.

Ward, Simmons and the rest of the team will have a chance to help the Titans bounce back in a big way from their 3-14 record when things get underway this fall.

All of that starts as the Titans open the regular season against New York Jets in Nashville on Sept. 13. Kickoff is set for noon CT.