Titans DT Jeffery Simmons Shares Honest Thoughts on Stopping Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a narrow 12-7 Week 3 loss to the New York Giants. Titans QB Cam Ward threw a game-ending interception in the end zone as Tennessee looked to take the lead late in the 4th quarter.

The Titans are now 0-3 heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens, on the other hand, hold a 2-1 record.

Baltimore is coming off a thrilling 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Ravens kicker Tyler Loop hit a game-winning 56-yard field goal.

DT Jeffery Simmons Drops Blunt Quote on Derrick Henry

DT Jeffery Simmons was asked on Wednesday how to stop former Titans RB Derrick Henry. Simmons responded with an honest and hilarious answer.

“Nothing changes with Derrick. He’s a big back, Hit his ass. We went vs Skatebo last week, he tried to run people over. Derrick puts his pads on like any other RB. Much respect to Derrick but we can’t overcomplicate the game, just play football,” Simmons told reporters.

At 6 feet 3 inches and 252 pounds, Henry has always been hard to stop. So it will be interesting to see how the Titans’ front seven holds up against the Ravens’ potent rushing attack.

Henry is coming off an 89-yard rushing performance with 2 touchdowns against the Cowboys. QB Lamar Jackson added 6 carries for 50 yards.

As a team, Baltimore recorded 38 carries for 192 yards, an impressive 5.1 yards per carry.

ESPN currently has the Ravens as the overwhelming favorite, with an 83.8 percent chance of winning.

The Week 4 AFC matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 4 inside M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Titans are 8.5-point underdogs (as of Sep. 30).

Ex-Titans RB Derrick Henry Thriving With Baltimore Ravens

Henry played 8 seasons with the Titans, where he became a 4-time Pro Bowler and led the league in rushing twice.

He then signed a two-year, $16 million deal to join the Ravens in 2024.

In his first full season (2024) in Baltimore, Henry ran for 1,921 yards and led the league in rushing touchdowns (16).

After a strong start in 2025, Henry and the Ravens agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension to keep the talented RB through the 2027 season.

The 31-year-old RB has shown no signs of slowing down in his 11th NFL season. Henry has 66 carries for 301 yards (4.6 per rush) and 6 touchdowns through the Ravens’ first 3 games.