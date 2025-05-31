Titans Trade Proposal Pairs $10.7 Million Pass Catcher With Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans have put in work trying to rebuild their roster around No. 1 overall pick and rookie quarterback Cam Ward, but they could still stand to add another pass-catcher before rolling into NFL training camp in late July.

Fortunately for them, the latest trade rumors could give the Titans an ideal target.

Earlier this week, Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz reported the Atlanta Falcons have received inquiries from “multiple teams” about the trade availability of former first-round tight end Kyle Pitts. He also implied the Falcons are open to moving 2021’s No. 4 overall pick, though “it would take at least a Day 2 pick to even spark serious talks.”

In light of the interest in Pitts, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposed a series of trade packages that could tempt the Falcons into moving on from their star tight end, including one that would involve the Titans packaging two picks and a player for Pitts.

The proposed trade: The Titans would send their 2026 third-round pick, 2026 seventh-round pick and quarterback Will Levis to the Falcons in exchange for Pitts.

“For the Titans, Pitts would immediately upgrade Ward’s supporting cast,” Knox wrote. “Tennessee has a vastly underrated tight end in Chigoziem Okonkwo, but some questionable receiver depth behind Calvin Ridley. Pitts could give Ward another playmaker in two-tight-end sets or as a big slot receiver in Brian Callahan’s offense.”

Kyle Pitts Could Thrive With Fresh Start in Tennessee

Through four seasons, Pitts’ time with the Falcons has been largely disappointing.

While he caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards as a rookie and showed signs of becoming the superstar the Falcons believed he could be, his production steeply declined during his sophomore outing in 2022. He made just 28 receptions for 356 yards in 10 games before suffering a significant knee injury in Week 11 that ended his season prematurely.

Since then, Pitts has struggled to settle into a proper groove within the Falcons offense. He has excellent size at 6-foot-6 and 246 pounds, but isn’t reliable as a red-zone target, catching seven total touchdowns in the past two seasons combined. According to Pro Football Reference, he also had the lowest receiving success rate (41.7%) of his career in 2024, resulting in a mixed bag of frustrations and underwhelmed expectations.

Even still, Pitts has nearly 200 career receptions and could thrive in a new environment where the offensive coaching staff has a better plan for getting him involved. The Titans have a capable tight end in Okonkwo, but Pitts is more of a threat in the passing game and would allow the offense to be more flexible with its formations and play-calling.

Moreover, Pitts will play on his $10.7 million fifth-year option in 2025 and has all the motivation in the world to turn his career around before hitting free agency in 2026. The Titans would need to be confident about their ability to unlock Pitts’ potential, but his ability to play multiple positions could make him a dangerous complementary piece for their offense beside Ridley, Tyler Lockett and fourth-round rookie Elic Ayomanor.

Will Levis Makes Sense as Trade Candidate Either Way

Even if the Titans are not motivated to acquire Pitts in a trade, they could spend some time exploring their trade options with Levis, who sits behind Ward on the depth chart.

The Titans effectively waved the white flag with Levis when they telegraphed during the 2025 offseason that they intended to select Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. To be fair, Levis squandered his opportunities as a starter in 2024, throwing 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and fumbling 10 times in 12 total starts before the Titans benched him.

Now, Levis is in a situation that he said “sucks” earlier this offseason and is still malleable as an NFL quarterback. Maybe the Titans are fine to let him continue his development as their backup behind Ward, but they should at least shop him on the trade market to assess his value. Quarterbacks are a league commodity, after all.