NFL Punishes Titans $106 Million All-Pro And $35 Million WR After Week 2

The Tennessee Titans are off to a 0-2 start in the Robert Saleh era and it just got worse for a couple of players.

The NFL has released its weekly fines, with two players taking a hit ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants.

NFL Fines Two Titans Players After Week 2

The Tennessee Titans lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-24, with t

Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was hit with his first fine of the season for an unnecessary roughness call, being fined $11,941. The illegal action occurred in the first quarter against Philly, at the 11:42 mark.

The Titans All-Pro, who signed a three-year, $105 million contract in the offseason, has logged a sack, a pass deflection, and 10 total tackles through two games of the 2026 season so far.

This is Jeffery Simmons’ eighth season in the league, all with the Titans. He has earned four Pro Bowl and three All-Pro nods.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley is the other player to be fined after the loss to the Eagles. Ridley was called for unnecessary roughness and will be slapped with a $12,537 fine in the second quarter with 10:58 remaining.

This is the Titans wide receiver’s second fine this season, having been fined the same amount after Week 1 for the same illegal action. The WR is currently on a $35 million deal with the AFC South squad.

The Tennessee Titans have been fined three times in the 2026 season through two games.

Jeffery Simmons and Calvin Ridley Look for First 2026 Win

The Tennessee Titans are one of seven winless teams entering Week 3 looking to lose to that O.

Week 3 will make the Titans go on the road for the first time in the 2026 season when they take on the New York Giants.

The weather conditions will be different for the Titans, as it is expected to rain on Sunday. The first rainy game for the Titans this season after being in the sun the first two weeks.

“We do wet ball,” Saleh said of preparation for the rain, via the Titans. “Unfortunately, it’s very sunny and nice, no wind here [in Nashville]. But no, we’ll dunk the balls in water and practice with a wet ball today.”

The Titans will face quarterback Jameis Winston after starter Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending injury.

With a major blow for the Giants’ offense, Tennessee can use that to their advantage and get their first win of the Robert Saleh era.