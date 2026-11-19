The Tennessee Titans offense has the tenth-worst run game in the league, averaging 100.1 rushing yards per game.

While the passing game has seen recent improvement, the run still holds the team back on offense.

The team released its latest injury report on Thursday and gives positive insight to the running back room ahead of the Week 11 clash against the Dallas Cowboys.

Titans Get Positive RB News

Tony Pollard headlines the running back room, with 628 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 142 carries.

While the RB has been performing well, he cannot be expected to have the bulk of the rushing attempts in the latter half of the season

Titans senior writer Jim Wyatt released the team’s Thursday injury report, revealing Tyjae Spears was a limited participant after not practicing on Wednesday.

“@Titans injury report on Thursday”

Spears hasn’t had many carries this season, only 22, but has proven to be of quality service in the early part of his career.

The running back has registered over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, while recording over 900 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

“And then Tyj, from a route-running ability, he’s really good in that regard,” head coach Robert Saleh said, via the Titans. “[Spears and Pollard] do a really nice job complementing one another… But both are really good.”

With eight games remaining in the 2026 season and the Titans appearing headed to a losing season with no playoffs, Spears could get more rushing attempts in a few weeks.

Soon to be 100%, Tyjae Spears could be set up for a strong second half of the season.

Titans Get Positive Carnell Tate News

Rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury.

Tate was a limited participant on Wednesday in the week heading into the Cowboys game. A positive sign, the receiver has to go through the rest of the week before the team decides if the first-round selection is ready to return to action.

But the WR practiced for a second consecutive day, which is positive news for Brian Daboll’s offense.

The former Ohio State Buckeye has the most receiving yards on the team despite missing the last two games.

With two practices down and a potential third, Carnell Tate will likely be a green light for Week 11, which would be huge news for Cam Ward, whom he has targeted the second most.