Robert Saleh Gives Honest Statement On Cam Ward’s Game-Losing Interception

The Tennessee Titans had a chance to get their first win of the Robert Saleh era against the New York Giants, but the opportunity ended with a game-ending interception on the final drive.

Cam Ward underthrew the ball to safety Jevon Holland, marking the Titans’ first road loss of the season.

If the pass had found its intended target, the quarterback would have logged his second game-winning drive and would have given the team a huge moral boost for the remainder of the season.

Saleh spoke to reporters the day after the loss and talked about the play that gave the Titans the Week 3 loss.

Robert Saleh Talks Interception

While the Tennessee Titans struggled on offense all game, scoring just seven points with a total of 262 scrimmage yards, it was the last play of the game that decided it for the AFC South team.

The Titans made it to the New York Giants‘ eight-yard line before Cam Ward’s game-ending interception.

Head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media and revealed his thoughts on the play that gave Tennessee the loss.

“When he sees the tape… I’m sure he’s going to want that one back,” Saleh said, via the Titans. “He feels like he probably should have given him a better ball. I don’t think he ever saw (the defender). I’m sure from Cam’s perspective, he wishes he did something different with it.”

“Off schedule, (Cam) made a bad decision. I’d love for all of us to be 100 percent in all of our decision making, but it’s just not going to happen. It’s unfortunate that one of his critical mistakes came on the last play of the game. But for the most part he has been very, very good with the ball, he takes care of it. It’s unfortunate the way it happened yesterday… Bad decision, not a reckless decision, bad decision, which I’m sure he recognizes. But Cam is far from reckless.”

Outside of the interception, Ward logged 181 yards and a touchdown on 23 completions. Though, the offense did not do enough to get more points on the board to get the win in Week 3.

Two of the losses this season came from a one-score game, showing the fight for the Titans. But small crucial details are preventing Tennessee from securing wins.

Cam Ward On the Interception

The Titans quarterback understands that he could have done a lot better in the team’s final offensive play of the game.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Cam Ward said that he should have thrown the ball higher and that could have given the opportunity to score.